Ping 2022 Mundy Putter Review

The Ping 2022 Mundy putter is one of the new shapes in the range and is a mid-sized mallet putter with three strong white alignment lines on the head. This is a style of head and alignment that is proving popular at the moment and the Ping Mundy brings it all together in a mid-sized mallet that sits very flat thanks to low camber sole design.

This is good as the Mundy encourages the correct hand position and posture with your eyes over the ball to get the best results. So if you play your putters like Seve used to with the toe up, then this is not for you. There is a lot of weight in the sole too as it is made from 304 stainless steel which sits towards the rear of the head to maximise the forgiveness. The rest of the black section on the head is made from aluminium and features a Pebax insert in the face.

The Pebax is a softer synthetic material with grooves in it to create a better sound and feel as usually aluminium faces don’t do well in this regard. It may look small but actually is quite hard to miss and the feel sound from the insert was very good.

The Mundy comes with a double bend steel shaft that can also be upgraded to an adjustable length version if required. The PP60 midsize grip sits very well in your hands with a tacky feel and a U profile featuring a flat section at the front that helps you feel where the face should be aligned.

It’s all topped off by a 3D embroidered black headcover that has a premium look with a quality fastening which is easy to get on and off. The Ping 2022 Mundy is my favourite of the models of the 2022 range I tested as it was well balanced with strong alignment lines and a good feel with consistent roll. The upright nature was good for encouraging the correct posture which, in turn will help you putt better.

It is marginally the lightest of the three mallets in the 2022 range at 355g, but you could hardly notice and if I was being really picky then maybe the head could be larger. However good things do come in mid-sized packages too and the Mundy is one of the best Ping putters, perfectly formed and delivers quality performance in a head that is a very forgiving putter for its size.