Ram Accubar Plus Golf Club Set review

For those interested in picking up golf for the first time, or returning to the game after an extended period away, one of the best equipment solutions is a package set. By making just one investment, you should have the vast majority of the gear you need for the course. One brand that offers this solution at an affordable price is Ram and in this review we’re going to take a look at the Accubar Plus package set.

The set consists of 11 golf clubs and a bag - all for less than you’d pay for one of the best golf drivers on the market this year. The composition makes perfect sense - you get a 460cc driver, a three wood, two hybrids and six irons (from 6-iron to sand wedge). A black mallet-headed putter completes the line up and for most beginners, this is more than enough to get your started. As a whole, the set has a smart, simple aesthetic that works well and, if anything, looks a little more than the price-tag.

We wanted to see how well these clubs performed so I tested the Ram Accubar Plus set on the driving range and also on the golf course. Given this forms the lion’s share of what you pay for, let’s start with the irons.

(Image credit: Future)

They have a classic cavity back look with a topline that is thick enough to inspire confidence without being too big and bulky. In terms of distance, the 7-iron was up there with what I’d expect from my own, fitted set and there was some forgiveness at work within the head too. I was able to hit consistently solid shots with the irons that delivered a reliable ball flight. The feel from the face is fairly ‘hot’ and whilst I tend to prefer a softer contact, this wouldn’t put me off.

I was also impressed by the short irons. They retain a generous, forgiving look behind the ball. As your performance levels improve, you may wish to upgrade the wedges into something a little more refined but in this set up, I felt the short irons worked well.

(Image credit: Future)

The mallet-headed putter provides an interesting point of contrast to many of the best golf club sets for beginner golfers. What you will often find elsewhere are classic, heel-and-toe shaped designs. Here, the large black head is contrasted by white alignment lines and I thought this combination really helped with finding the correct aim. For me, opting for a user-friendly design like this makes sense and it delivered impressive stability through the stroke.

At the top end of the bag, the woods continue the simple, smart aesthetics. I like the contrast between the black crown and the silver face, which highlights the loft on offer and makes the clubs look easy to hit. I also think the option of two hybrids for beginner players is a sensible approach. The woods have a similar design to what you'll find from the Wilson X31 golf club set.

(Image credit: Future)

In truth, the driver was my least favourite part of the set. Whilst the distance on offer was a little better than I was expecting, I struggled for control in comparison to my usual driver (admittedly, mine is a premium model that I was well fitted for). It also felt a little dull off the face - but given the gulf in price, the performance from this 10.5˚ option wasn’t too bad.

The final component to mention is the bag. With the Ram Accubar set, you get mid-sized carry bag with a stand. Whilst it’s not the most sturdy bag I’ve used, it’s a good size and the pockets are well laid-out. You should have enough space here to carry everything you need for a round of golf.

For any beginner golfer, kitting yourself out without breaking the bank can feel like a difficult task. Ram’s Accubar set offers a sound solution that particularly impressed in the irons and putter.