NOBULL Tour Shorts

The NOBULL brand is slowly growing and has been since it’s conception in 2015. The brand are making a statement in sport all over the world. NOBULL have been announced as the official training partner for the PGA Tour following their huge involvement in the sport of CrossFit - often described as the “sport of fitness” - so it could be safe to assume the brand is here to stay.

The company boasts a collection of golf items from caps to socks which all follow their performance wear 360 plan - that every item can be worn for any sport on any occasion.

NOBULL’s Tour Shorts are just one item in the NOBULL range that I would say are more golf specific than anything else. The material is light and and has an elasticity to it so I was never worried about the shorts tearing. The shorts come in two different lengths - 7inch and 9inch - a great touch as it allows golfers to choose the length short that they feel most comfortable in. For someone like myself with long legs, the 9inch shorts work great.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

How tall am I? - What is my waist size?

I am 6ft and 2inches. My waist fluctuates between 32 - 34inches… but lets just say 34inches for now!

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

How did they perform/feel?

I am a big fan of the elastic waistband and the slight flair that the shorts offer - quite a ’90’s look to them, something I am a fan of. They felt secure around my waist and offered plenty of room around the thigh. When it comes to lining up your putts the shorts offer plenty of comfort and give as you crouch down with their anti-chaffing design there are ‘No Excuses’ for missing a putt. The pockets are deep - so you don’t have to worry about tee’s, ball markers or pitch mark repairers falling to the ground as you continuously reach your hand in and out.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Any extra details?

‘NOBULL’ is across the right back pocket in its reflective print. The shorts also offer a zip pocket on the right hip, suitable to store loose change for your game of skins, or just your golf essentials like a ball marker. It’s a nice touch as it adds an extra space for you to store valuables.