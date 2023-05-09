NOBULL Lightweight Textured Polo

For those readers that have never heard of NOBULL before, they are a brand best known for their affiliation with the CrossFit Games. They believe in ‘No Excuses’ ‘No Limitations’ and most importantly ‘No Bull****’ - hence the brands name NOBULL. The company was founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer and they have been expanding the brand ever since.

Over the past few years they have ventured into other sports like running swimming, NFL and of course, golf. The company have been branded as the official training partners of the PGA tour, cementing their place in the world of golf.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

For most golfers the most standard part of golf apparel is the polo shirt. NOBULL currently offer one Polo shirt in five different colours: Dusty Rose, Coastal Blue, Bright White, Black Camo and Slate Camo.

The performance wear brand have introduced athletic feel to the polo shirt with anti-chafe seams and a lightweight breathable design, which offers an unparalleled amount of comfort. It is great for when you are playing well and you’re not getting distracted by an itchy label or poorly hemmed seams. No Excuses - just like the brand says.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

How tall am I?

I am 6ft and 2inches.

Sizing - What do I wear?

I wear a UK size large. This can be hit and miss between brands with some polo’s fitting better than others. The NOBULL polo shirt fits incredibly well, I feel comfortable in the shirt as it is not too tight nor is it too baggy they have found a perfect middle ground that I believe most golfers would find incredibly comfortable.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Is it just for golf?

Absolutely not. The polo is highly versatile and despite its golf polo appearance I have been able to wear it throughout the day due to its lightweight comfortability. The subtle camo design is also a nice touch; it separates NOBULL’s polo to any other white shirt.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Any extra details?

A reflective NOBULL badge sits on the front left chest. The reflective logo is a great touch, something a little different and looks great in the sunshine. The reflective logo also appears on the back at the base of the neck using NOBULL’s signature horns which is seen as the ‘U’ in NOBULL.