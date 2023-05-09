NOBULL Lightweight Textured Polo
Training apparel brand NOBULL continue to expand its golf range and Monty McPhee reviews their latest golf polo shirt.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
NOBULL have produced a high quality, comfortable golf shirt that offers all golfers that high level of performance wear feel.
-
+
Extremely Comfortable
-
+
Smart look, suitable for on and off the course
-
+
Top quality performance fabric
-
-
Camo style may not be for everyone
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
For those readers that have never heard of NOBULL before, they are a brand best known for their affiliation with the CrossFit Games. They believe in ‘No Excuses’ ‘No Limitations’ and most importantly ‘No Bull****’ - hence the brands name NOBULL. The company was founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer and they have been expanding the brand ever since.
Over the past few years they have ventured into other sports like running swimming, NFL and of course, golf. The company have been branded as the official training partners of the PGA tour, cementing their place in the world of golf.
For most golfers the most standard part of golf apparel is the polo shirt. NOBULL currently offer one Polo shirt in five different colours: Dusty Rose, Coastal Blue, Bright White, Black Camo and Slate Camo.
The performance wear brand have introduced athletic feel to the polo shirt with anti-chafe seams and a lightweight breathable design, which offers an unparalleled amount of comfort. It is great for when you are playing well and you’re not getting distracted by an itchy label or poorly hemmed seams. No Excuses - just like the brand says.
How tall am I?
I am 6ft and 2inches.
Sizing - What do I wear?
I wear a UK size large. This can be hit and miss between brands with some polo’s fitting better than others. The NOBULL polo shirt fits incredibly well, I feel comfortable in the shirt as it is not too tight nor is it too baggy they have found a perfect middle ground that I believe most golfers would find incredibly comfortable.
Is it just for golf?
Absolutely not. The polo is highly versatile and despite its golf polo appearance I have been able to wear it throughout the day due to its lightweight comfortability. The subtle camo design is also a nice touch; it separates NOBULL’s polo to any other white shirt.
Any extra details?
A reflective NOBULL badge sits on the front left chest. The reflective logo is a great touch, something a little different and looks great in the sunshine. The reflective logo also appears on the back at the base of the neck using NOBULL’s signature horns which is seen as the ‘U’ in NOBULL.
Monty is an upcoming golf journalist having completed his Multimedia Journalism degree at Bournemouth University; where he was also apart of the University’s well renowned golf team. He has had a passion for golf ever since he picked up a club at 12 years old and this love for the sport only grew stronger over time as his game developed and he pursued golf through different avenues. His game took him over to the United States on a golf scholarship and has had him travelling the UK to take part in competitions like the Nick Faldo series and general club scratch matches. Monty worked on ‘The Open’ radio team when it was hosted at Royal St George’s getting to walk inside the ropes with some of the top players like Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and of course that year's winner - Collin Morikawa. Monty has been lucky enough to have three holes-in-one in his short golfing career and he looks to continue growing that number. Monty believes the ability to continue playing golf well lies in his dedication to keeping fit through his other passion, which is CrossFit.
What’s in the bag:
Driver: Srixon Z 765
3 wood: Taylormade AreoBurner
2 iron: Srixon Z U65
Irons: Srixon Z765
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50°,54°,58°)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Nano 7
- Monty McPheeContributor
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Sir Nick Faldo Reveals Which Course's Greens Are Tougher Than Augusta National's
The three-time Masters winner has named the course he thinks have more challenging greens than Augusta National's
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Nine-Year-Old Attempts To Qualify For US Women's Open
Brazilian Bella Simoes is hoping to become the youngest-ever qualifier for the Major
By Mike Hall • Published