Lyle & Scott Windshield 1/2 Zip Midlayer Review

A midlayer has a multitude of uses, with the design making it extremely useful off the course, as well as on it.

This Windshield 1/2 Zip Midlayer from Lyle & Scott is certainly a very good performer, with the Windproof wool, Coolmax and polyester outer fabric blend giving you superb protection from the cold weather, arguably the most important part of any midlayer.

It also features a stretch lining and under-arm gusset, which provides you with a great range of movement throughout your swing.

However, although there are a lot of positives to the midlayer, the lining is a little bit baggy, which makes getting it on and off a bit of hassle, plus when you swing it tends to rustle which may distract some golfers when they are in motion.

Unfortunately, it is also only available in black and green, so it would be nice to have an array of colours to choose from, as opposed to just the two.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5’ 8” and stocky build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually between a large and extra-large, but I found that the XL fitted nicely, with the shoulders and midriff allowing for freedom of movement. The only downside was with the arms, which I found to be slightly baggy.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Overall, it was a very solid performer, with the midlayer offering a lot of positives in the important areas. It didn’t restrict my swing whatsoever and the lining proved to be extremely effective in keeping in warmth. However, because the lining was loose it made it difficult to get on and off, which would have been an issue in changing weather conditions.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Any extra details you notice?

The adjustable ½ zip is very smart and offers a great way of controlling your comfort levels. I also liked having a single pocket on the right-hand side of the garment, which was useful for storing your necessities on the golf course.

Can you wear it off the course?

Due to its simple looks, you can definitely wear the midlayer off the course, with the smart zip design making it perfect for events where you are maybe outside. Not only that, but it is ideal for layering when you are going for walks.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Despite having a special inlayer, the midlayer performed superbly after being washed. Another plus is that it didn't need ironing.