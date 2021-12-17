Lyle & Scott Jacquard Polo Shirt Review
We test out the eye catching Lyle & Scott Jacquard Polo Shirt.
This stylish garment looks and performs extremely well, with the eye catching jacquard print a real standout. It could feature in more colours; that would really rank it as a top performing polo.
-
+
Jacquard print is eye catching and surprisingly subtle
-
+
Collar and shirt colour difference is also subtle and effective
-
+
Great breathability and stretch qualities
-
-
Lack of colour options available
- -
By Matt Cradock published
When it comes to golf apparel, a polo shirt is arguably the most important thing to get right, with an uncomfortable shirt possibly costing you many shots whilst out on the course. Thankfully, there are several great performing shirts on the market, with this Jacquard Polo from Lyle & Scott a definite possibility.
Starting with the looks: the collar is a slightly different colour to the shirt, giving it a fresh and smart look. Disappointingly it is only available in blue, battle rust (an orange like tint, which is the one I tested) and black, so there isn’t much choice.
Although there isn’t much option, colour wise, the design of the shirt really makes it stand out. Featuring a jacquard print, which comprises of the Lyle & Scott logo throughout, you may think it’s a bit too out there, but it’s really not. The logo actually remains subtle despite being over the whole shirt.
Another impressive factor is the breathability and stretch qualities, with the lightweight stretch fabric and wicking materials giving you superb comfort out on course. This is also helped by it being a looser fit, allowing more freedom of movement.
The only negative really is the lack of colour choices available. I'd love to see it in a few more options.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5’ 8” and stocky build
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I am usually between a large and extra-large, but with the Jacquard Polo Shirt I tested, the XL was perfect, with the arms, shoulders, and midriff fitting really well and allowing plenty of freedom of movement without compromise.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
It is a very comfortable wear and would be perfect for conditions all year round, with the option to add a midlayer or baselayer completing the outfit perfectly.
Any extra details you notice?
Aside from the jacquard print and colour differentiation of the collar and shirt, the polo also has a very smart Lyle & Scott logo located on the right side of the chest. Being made from a rubber/silicone substance, the symbol is likely to last longer when put through the wash.
Can you wear it off the course?
I personally would not wear this off the course, I feel it is specially designed for the golf course. However, if your tastes are different then you could do, although it would have to be a smart event.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Like the other Lyle & Scott apparel, if you follow the instructions then it comes out perfectly and, thanks to its wicking material, it didn’t need to be ironed.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
"Crazy How Good He's Hitting It" - Mike Thomas Impressed By Tiger's Game
Mike Thomas gave a glowing assessment of Tiger's game ahead of the PNC Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
10 Golfers To Watch In 2022
10 Golfers To Watch: We take a look at the men and women who could be in line to step it up and enjoy a big year in 2022.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
PNC Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Tiger's Return
Here are all the details on how to watch Tiger's latest comeback at the 2021 PNC Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published