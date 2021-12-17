Lyle & Scott Jacquard Polo Shirt Review

When it comes to golf apparel, a polo shirt is arguably the most important thing to get right, with an uncomfortable shirt possibly costing you many shots whilst out on the course. Thankfully, there are several great performing shirts on the market, with this Jacquard Polo from Lyle & Scott a definite possibility.

Starting with the looks: the collar is a slightly different colour to the shirt, giving it a fresh and smart look. Disappointingly it is only available in blue, battle rust (an orange like tint, which is the one I tested) and black, so there isn’t much choice.

Although there isn’t much option, colour wise, the design of the shirt really makes it stand out. Featuring a jacquard print, which comprises of the Lyle & Scott logo throughout, you may think it’s a bit too out there, but it’s really not. The logo actually remains subtle despite being over the whole shirt.

Another impressive factor is the breathability and stretch qualities, with the lightweight stretch fabric and wicking materials giving you superb comfort out on course. This is also helped by it being a looser fit, allowing more freedom of movement.

The only negative really is the lack of colour choices available. I'd love to see it in a few more options.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5’ 8” and stocky build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually between a large and extra-large, but with the Jacquard Polo Shirt I tested, the XL was perfect, with the arms, shoulders, and midriff fitting really well and allowing plenty of freedom of movement without compromise.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It is a very comfortable wear and would be perfect for conditions all year round, with the option to add a midlayer or baselayer completing the outfit perfectly.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Any extra details you notice?

Aside from the jacquard print and colour differentiation of the collar and shirt, the polo also has a very smart Lyle & Scott logo located on the right side of the chest. Being made from a rubber/silicone substance, the symbol is likely to last longer when put through the wash.

Can you wear it off the course?

I personally would not wear this off the course, I feel it is specially designed for the golf course. However, if your tastes are different then you could do, although it would have to be a smart event.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Like the other Lyle & Scott apparel, if you follow the instructions then it comes out perfectly and, thanks to its wicking material, it didn’t need to be ironed.