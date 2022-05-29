Skechers Women’s Go Golf Pro 2 Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We test-drove the Charcoal and Pink (more manenta) pair and were surprised at how much these shoes can lift an outfit. Admittedly when paired with the artistic prints of a Famara skort (featured in our Best Skorts Guide) the shoes were a match for the boldness. But if you wore these with a black golf dress they’d really make the get-up sing.

With 4 colour combinations (Black/White, Charcoal/Pink, White/Navy, Navy/Turquoise) you have plenty of options. Although the whole Skechers range is worth checking out, you are spoilt for choice.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s hard to really find anything wrong with these shoes, in fact like many of the shoes we feature in our best Women’s golf shoes they all, as a whole, offer excellent qualities and minimal grumbling points. The only thing that made us go “whoah” with these charcoal ones was the colour of the laces, if you find the laces a bit garish then they are easily changeable. These have become a firm favourite in fact. The navy ones are very classy.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

On first wearing these we thought the shoe might be a bit snug, Skechers however have an amazing way of almost moulding to your foot. This is down to the Ortholite foam insoles which are made from 5% recycled rubber. Before even making it to the course across the car park our worries were squashed as they are utterly sumptuous on. Whenever we wear a pair of Skechers shoes there's that feeling our feet are being pampered. It’s hard to then pop on a firmer leather shoe as they just don’t seem as bouncy. They are 100% waterproof thanks to the H2GO Shield waterproof protection that so many of the Skechers range offers. Durable smooth synthetic leather is super easy to wipe clean even after a few muddy outings.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The removable spikes on these are from the awesome Soft Spikes family, a quick refresh of these and the shoes have out of the box traction again. These shoes boast a dynamic diamond-design traction plate outsole to ensure maximum grip and they don’t disappoint. The lacing system helps to hug your foot and delivers all round support, as feet got hot the shoe helped them maintain a pretty ambient temperature.

These shoes offer fantastic benefit to your feet and if you have comfy feet during your round let's face it you play better golf.