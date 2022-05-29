Skechers Women’s Go Golf Pro 2 Shoe Review
We put these striking Go Golf Pro 2 to the test over multiple rounds and practice sessions, our feet were not disappointed.
We were so impressed at the comfort these shoes offered. It was as if our feet were walking on pillows of air. Great traction and performance to boot. We love these shoes.
Great range as far as sizing 2-8uk so good for smaller tootsies
100% waterproof yet feels like a running shoe
At only 10.6oz they're super lightweight
Worth trying on as width/sizes can vary coming up slightly narrow initially. Ours have relaxed a touch and now fit like gloves
We test-drove the Charcoal and Pink (more manenta) pair and were surprised at how much these shoes can lift an outfit. Admittedly when paired with the artistic prints of a Famara skort (featured in our Best Skorts Guide) the shoes were a match for the boldness. But if you wore these with a black golf dress they’d really make the get-up sing.
With 4 colour combinations (Black/White, Charcoal/Pink, White/Navy, Navy/Turquoise) you have plenty of options. Although the whole Skechers range is worth checking out, you are spoilt for choice.
It’s hard to really find anything wrong with these shoes, in fact like many of the shoes we feature in our best Women’s golf shoes they all, as a whole, offer excellent qualities and minimal grumbling points. The only thing that made us go “whoah” with these charcoal ones was the colour of the laces, if you find the laces a bit garish then they are easily changeable. These have become a firm favourite in fact. The navy ones are very classy.
On first wearing these we thought the shoe might be a bit snug, Skechers however have an amazing way of almost moulding to your foot. This is down to the Ortholite foam insoles which are made from 5% recycled rubber. Before even making it to the course across the car park our worries were squashed as they are utterly sumptuous on. Whenever we wear a pair of Skechers shoes there's that feeling our feet are being pampered. It’s hard to then pop on a firmer leather shoe as they just don’t seem as bouncy. They are 100% waterproof thanks to the H2GO Shield waterproof protection that so many of the Skechers range offers. Durable smooth synthetic leather is super easy to wipe clean even after a few muddy outings.
The removable spikes on these are from the awesome Soft Spikes family, a quick refresh of these and the shoes have out of the box traction again. These shoes boast a dynamic diamond-design traction plate outsole to ensure maximum grip and they don’t disappoint. The lacing system helps to hug your foot and delivers all round support, as feet got hot the shoe helped them maintain a pretty ambient temperature.
These shoes offer fantastic benefit to your feet and if you have comfy feet during your round let's face it you play better golf.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
