Yonex EZONE CB901 Iron Review
Joe Ferguson takes this forged distance iron for a thorough test…
A high quality forged distance iron that provides some really impressive feel. The strong lofts produce a penetrating ball flight, but the forgiveness is the standout feature of the CB901.
-
+
Really high quality feel for a distance iron
-
+
Exceptional levels of forgiveness
-
+
Strong distance output
-
-
Quite a severe amount of offset for me
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In this review, I am going to share my thoughts on the new Yonex EZONE CB901 iron, a forged distance iron aimed at the mid-handicap market.
Reading up on the technology behind the CB901, Yonex has combined forged steel with elements of graphite integrated into the back of the face to lower the center of gravity. Furthermore it has produced a thinner face to increase the COR, or flexing properties, which Yonex says results in higher ball speeds. When you couple those two factors together, the low CG and somewhat ‘hot face’ should produce some serious distance and launch, rivalling the best distance irons, so let’s see…
In terms of the looks, from the back Yonex has created a very nice, fairly traditional looking cavity back iron. Aside from the visible graphite badge behind the impact zone, just some simple black branding is present on this very neat and tidy head.
Down behind the ball, the shape of the clubhead is really nice, with a softly rounded toe, pleasingly square leading edge and overall generous proportions. There is plenty of mass to inspire confidence that you will make good contact.
One thing I don’t like however is the large amount of offset. I know this is very subjective and many people love the appearance of significant offset, but I am certainly not one of them and found it somewhat off putting on an otherwise nicely put together clubhead.
With regard to the performance of the CB901, I was impressed. In particular, the first shot I hit genuinely took me by surprise. I test a lot of irons, and can usually get a fairly good idea of what an iron will feel like based on its type, category and even the look of it, so I was expecting a fairly firm and clicky impact feel. How wrong I was! The feel is exceptionally soft and responsive, and is comparable with any of the best irons on the market. Despite the softness, you still get a real sensation of speed through strike with the ball taking off at an impressive velocity.
Data-wise, the CB901 provided me with some excellent overall distance numbers and ball speed from the Trackman 4 launch monitor and TaylorMade TP5 x golf balls. If I was being picky, I found the reasonably strong lofts (7 iron is 29 degrees) weren’t negated as much with increased launch as I would have liked, which could cause some issues in terms of stopping power when the ground conditions firm up somewhat.
I found a slight draw bias with these irons, which I would put in large part down to the generous offset, but found the overall dispersion - particularly from front to back - very tight. Mishit shots retained a really soft feel, and ball speed drop offs were minimal which was genuinely impressive.
The components Yonex has used to make up the club are very high quality. The Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH shaft felt smooth and responsive and the proprietary Yonex grip was particularly impressive with a lovely soft feel and excellent traction.
Offset aside, I was very impressed with the Yonex EZONE CB901. The feel and forgiveness were the standout features of this very well put together iron, and if you are looking for some serious distance and strong flights from a very soft feeling iron, then look no further…
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
