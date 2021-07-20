In this TaylorMade SIM2 Max Women's Irons review, Alison Root puts a set in play over multiple rounds to full experience what they have to offer

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Women’s Irons Review

Building on the success of TaylorMade’s SIM range, the second-generation game improver SIM2 Max iron is designed to help golfers hit better shots more often.

Our first impression of this iron is that we hoped it played as good as it looks. The cavity back features the same striking, yet subtle colours as the rest of the clubs in the SIM2 Max range – dark grey and chalk, touches of blue and yellow, and there’s a hint of the carbon panel. The head marries nicely with a silvery Aldila shaft with blue graphics that comes as standard in the women’s model, although other shaft options are available to suit your swing.

When you look down at the SIM2 Max irons, the comforting thick topline, offset and wide sole fill you with confidence, but unlike some game improver irons, we like the fact that the cavity back is barely visible at address even in the longer irons.

The feel off the face is solid and powerful, and thanks to the Echo Damping System that cuts unwanted vibrations, these irons are responsive enough to not jar your hands on mishits. We saw a slight right to left draw shape, but for golfers who want to straighten out unwanted slice spin, it would be best to opt for the SIM2 Max OS Women’s irons that have more offset.

Forgiveness is at the heart of this iron and with an expanded sweetspot, bad mishits are few and far between. The sound off the face is low-key, but you certainly hear an unpleasant tone if you do miss the sweetspot.

Performance wise, we were awarded with a consistently high and accurate flight. Good distance was achieved throughout the set, but there were no wow moments of significant yardage gains over the prior model. That said, this is likely to be one of the longest irons you’ll try in the ladies sector this year.