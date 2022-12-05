Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Lite Iron Review
Katie Dawkins takes these lightweight irons from Callaway aimed at lady and senior golfers out for a spin
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
These irons certainly seem to make the game easier. The ball comes off the face fast and with high launch. They felt easy to swing and were noticeably stable and forgiving off center.
-
+
Lightweight but also well balanced
-
+
Confidence boosting thanks to the thicker topline and wide sole
-
+
High launching and flying
-
-
Chunky looks won't appeal to all
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Lite Iron Review
Having played with Callaway irons back in my younger days I was excited to give these a whirl. A feeling of comfort and excitement flooded back as I hit the first approach shot. When the ball disappeared over the flag and into the gorse bush at the back of the green, I smiled. These irons feel hot off the face and travel colossal distances. A quick re-assessment on the club selection and I was away.
They are lighter and have more loft than the equally-impressive Rogue ST Max OS irons, which is perhaps why I seemed to get more yardage out of them. The more traditional lofts and the sizeable tungsten weighting inside the head helps get the ball up in the air and keep it there for longer. I've seen a distinct improvement in consistency and distance testing them versus most other game improvement irons because of how easy they feel to swing.
I would go as far as saying the ball jumps off the club face, which not everyone will enjoy and it felt out of control at times. There wasn't quite the finesse or feel that I'd say my usual TaylorMade P770 give me but these are definitely an improvers iron aimed at the higher handicapper. Designed to really help deliver a decent shot from a mishit and make the game feel easy for force-limited players and inconsistent strikers.
The styling of these clubs is very safe. Classic black and silver would suit many but I think they're quite an exciting product for improving golfers and deserve a jazzier appearance. The accuracy and ease of hit is the winner for me. The clubs are so forgiving and will save a golfer who often sees their ball missing the green or ending in trouble. The offset helps to allow for that later hit so should straighten out a slice.
Worth saying these are available as a custom fit option and it's well worth going for this service to really maximise the benefits of these weapons. Why get custom fitted I hear you cry? We are all built differently and swing it differently. We all need different club the same way we need different sized shoes. If this isn't something you've done before you are literally throwing shots away. Get these fitted and I think you'll find your game takes on a new lease of life.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
LIV Golf Files Lawsuit To Oust DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley
The start-up has cited an “unlawful conspiratorial agreement” between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How To Think Like A Tour Pro
Nick Dougherty shares some advice with one of our readers that will get him thinking his way to lower scores
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Asian Tour Player Qualifies For LIV Golf League
Scott Vincent will be joining the LIV Golf League next season after claiming the International Series Order of Merit
By Cieran Faulder • Published