Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Lite Iron Review

Having played with Callaway irons back in my younger days I was excited to give these a whirl. A feeling of comfort and excitement flooded back as I hit the first approach shot. When the ball disappeared over the flag and into the gorse bush at the back of the green, I smiled. These irons feel hot off the face and travel colossal distances. A quick re-assessment on the club selection and I was away.

They are lighter and have more loft than the equally-impressive Rogue ST Max OS irons, which is perhaps why I seemed to get more yardage out of them. The more traditional lofts and the sizeable tungsten weighting inside the head helps get the ball up in the air and keep it there for longer. I've seen a distinct improvement in consistency and distance testing them versus most other game improvement irons because of how easy they feel to swing.



(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

I would go as far as saying the ball jumps off the club face, which not everyone will enjoy and it felt out of control at times. There wasn't quite the finesse or feel that I'd say my usual TaylorMade P770 give me but these are definitely an improvers iron aimed at the higher handicapper. Designed to really help deliver a decent shot from a mishit and make the game feel easy for force-limited players and inconsistent strikers.

The lighter shafts would make these irons a great choice for golfers with slower swing speeds (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The styling of these clubs is very safe. Classic black and silver would suit many but I think they're quite an exciting product for improving golfers and deserve a jazzier appearance. The accuracy and ease of hit is the winner for me. The clubs are so forgiving and will save a golfer who often sees their ball missing the green or ending in trouble. The offset helps to allow for that later hit so should straighten out a slice.

Worth saying these are available as a custom fit option and it's well worth going for this service to really maximise the benefits of these weapons. Why get custom fitted I hear you cry? We are all built differently and swing it differently. We all need different club the same way we need different sized shoes. If this isn't something you've done before you are literally throwing shots away. Get these fitted and I think you'll find your game takes on a new lease of life.