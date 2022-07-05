TaylorMade Stealth DHY Utility Iron Review
We give our verdict on the new TaylorMade Stealth DHY utility iron
If you're in the market for a club that offers the easy launch of a hybrid and the ball flight of a driving iron, the TaylorMade Stealth DHY could be exactly what you're looking for. Updated aesthetics and great distance make this one of the most versatile products we've ever tested.
Supreme versatility
Easy to launch
Delivers great distance
Might be a little chunky for some
Joining TaylorMade’s highly impressive 2022 line-up is the new Stealth DHY utility iron. It replaces the SIM DHY and promises to pack a punch for a wide array of golfers thanks to a range of updates.
I tested it at the range and on the course at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, and found the versatility on offer to be superb. At first glance it might appear like a club designed for higher handicappers, but this will suit a range of playing abilities if egos can be put to one side.
The first thing you notice is the aesthetics. The sole is wider than the Stealth UDI, which will likely deter some who prefer a more slimline package, but the back bar has been softened compared to SIM, giving it a cleaner and more inviting look behind the ball. From the back, the black detailing also gives it a nice, subtle style edge.
Onto the performance itself and it really is hard to fault. A lot of the tech has been carried over from the previous generation but the marginal gains across the board combine brilliantly to make this one of the best utility irons.
For example, the all new SpeedFoam Air is 69% less dense, meaning TaylorMade has been able to reposition mass for a lower centre of gravity (CG). This will allow golfers to launch the ball with ease, ensuring the Stealth DHY will be a weapon from the tee, fairway and even out the rough. Swinging normally, I would describe the ball flight as mid-launch, but it is workable based on the shot at hand. On a few occasions, with obstacles short of the green on approach, I was able to send it into orbit to clear the danger and stand the ball to attention on landing.
This is only possible with a club that inspires confidence and that’s exactly what I got from the feel and sound. Thanks to the new ultra-thin 4140 forged face, the feedback on impact is softer than usual, while the noise generated is duller and more akin to that of a standard iron. Often, even the best driving irons can seem like standalone clubs that need to be treated differently, but these features remove that fear factor and make the DHY slot seamlessly into the bag.
In terms of distance, I found it to be marginally longer than the Stealth UDI, with both featuring TaylorMade’s proprietary Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that allows for face flexibility and optimal ball speed. The flight is slightly higher, which is worth bearing in mind for those who regularly battle the elements when on the course, but the different specs on offer make it easy to fill whatever gaps exist at the top end of your bag.
It’s available as a 2i (17°), 3i (19°), 4i (22°) and a 5i (25°), and comes equipped with an Aldila Ascent Black shaft as standard.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
