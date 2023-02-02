Mizuno JPX923 Fli-Hi Hybrid Review

Mizuno has definitely upped its woods game in recent years, most recently with the ST-Z 230 driver, and the JPX923 Fli-Hi is certainly not a backwards step. Even as someone who doesn’t currently play with a golf hybrid club or hasn’t had much success in the past with them, it didn’t take me long to find confidence with this club.

I found it to be extremely inviting and consistent. The all black head sits very nicely behind the ball and it is easy to see why players may opt for these clubs as opposed to their long irons. The JPX923 Fli-His are available in various lofts between 20° to 29°, which are replacements for the 4-iron through to 7-iron, but they're all only offered to right-handed players.

(Image credit: James Hogg)

These hybrids have been designed so the profile increases as the lofts strengthen, giving the stronger lofted clubs more of a fairway wood profile. Mizuno has crafted them in this way to ensure all of the hybrids, including those which are stronger lofted, are useful tools and not just along for the ride.

To help combat a fade (or slice), the JPX923 Fli-Hi is draw bias with the weight being located internally on the back side. Not only does this encourage right-to-left ball movement, it generates greater spin in the stronger lofted hybrids, giving golfers an increased chance of hitting and holding a green.

(Image credit: James Hogg)

Unlike the ST-Z 230 hybrid, this range of hybrids are all non-adjustable. However, the club is constructed with a high energy 17-4 stainless steel face and 431 SS body, which allows for the hosel to be bent if any custom adjustments need to be made. The sole of the club features a re-engineered Wave Sole which has been designed to expand the CORAREA to deliver more consistent ball speeds, especially lower strikes on the face.

As a golfer who prefers to play with long irons rather than hybrids, I was really impressed by the JPX923 Fli-Hi hybrid. If ever I was looking for a long iron replacement this club would certainly be one I would consider. If you are struggling with your long irons or looking for a new hybrid this playable one from Mizuno is definitely a club worth adding to your shortlist. For £150 a club, there's a lot to like for the money.