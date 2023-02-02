Mizuno JPX923 Fli-Hi Hybrid Review

James Hogg tries out the latest long iron replacement club from Mizuno to see if it could do a better job

Golf Monthly Verdict

The JPX923 Fli-Hi is undoubtably a forgiving and inviting hybrid. The stealthy blacked out finish is very easy on the eye and looks the part behind the ball. The long iron replacements may not be everyone’s cup of tea but they definitely perform as intended.

Mizuno has definitely upped its woods game in recent years, most recently with the ST-Z 230 driver, and the JPX923 Fli-Hi is certainly not a backwards step. Even as someone who doesn’t currently play with a golf hybrid club or hasn’t had much success in the past with them, it didn’t take me long to find confidence with this club. 

I found it to be extremely inviting and consistent. The all black head sits very nicely behind the ball and it is easy to see why players may opt for these clubs as opposed to their long irons. The JPX923 Fli-His are available in various lofts between 20° to 29°, which are replacements for the 4-iron through to 7-iron, but they're all only offered to right-handed players.

Mizuno JPX923 Fli-Hi Hybrid address

These hybrids have been designed so the profile increases as the lofts strengthen, giving the stronger lofted clubs more of a fairway wood profile. Mizuno has crafted them in this way to ensure all of the hybrids, including those which are stronger lofted, are useful tools and not just along for the ride. 

To help combat a fade (or slice), the JPX923 Fli-Hi is draw bias with the weight being located internally on the back side. Not only does this encourage right-to-left ball movement, it generates greater spin in the stronger lofted hybrids, giving golfers an increased chance of hitting and holding a green. 

mizuno jpx923 Fli-hi hybrid

Unlike the ST-Z 230 hybrid, this range of hybrids are all non-adjustable. However, the club is constructed with a high energy 17-4 stainless steel face and 431 SS body, which allows for the hosel to be bent if any custom adjustments need to be made. The sole of the club features a re-engineered Wave Sole which has been designed to expand the CORAREA to deliver more consistent ball speeds, especially lower strikes on the face. 

As a golfer who prefers to play with long irons rather than hybrids, I was really impressed by the JPX923 Fli-Hi hybrid. If ever I was looking for a long iron replacement this club would certainly be one I would consider. If you are struggling with your long irons or looking for a new hybrid this playable one from Mizuno is definitely a club worth adding to your shortlist. For £150 a club, there's a lot to like for the money.

James Hogg
James Hogg

James joins the Golf Monthly team as a freelance equipment writer. He has a degree in English Language from Newcastle University and, most recently, an MA in Journalism from Kingston University, London, along with an NCTJ Diploma. James plays his golf in the North East of England where he enjoys playing links courses and fits golfers on a daily basis at a well-known UK retailer. While no other member of his family play golf or ever have, James developed a strong passion for the game in his teenage years and now plays off a 6.3 handicap index.

