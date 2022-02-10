Lag Shot 7 Iron Golf Swing Trainer Review

One of the main benefits of a training aid called Lag Shot, obviously, is that it helps players find a critical element in their golf swings - lag. It's evident in all good golf swings, but what is lag? Basically, it's the idea that the clubhead stays well behind the handle in the downswing until it nearly catches up at impact, then eventually passing the hands after impact.

The opposite is true in many bad swings. High handicappers typically cast the club, which is releasing the club early as the clubhead passes the hands at impact or even before impact. Casting robs the golfer of swing speed, consistent contact, accuracy and most importantly, the ability to really compress the ball, especially with the irons. Lag is critical in striking the ball before the ground and taking a divot after the ball is hit.

The Lag Shot training aid has a regular clubhead on it so you can hit balls with it. (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The Lag Shot training aid helps golfers feel that lag with an extremely flexible blue shaft. But it also benefits golfers in several other ways that are probably no less important. Because you can hit golf balls with this training aid, feedback is immediate. And because of the whippy shaft, you have to gain a sense of rhythm and timing to successfully hit balls. These two benefits of the Lag Shot that can't be underestimated, and in our view, are just as important as teaching lag. In fact, for better players, it's probably the best feature of the Lag Shot training club.

The Lag Shot is basically the evolution of another successful training aid/warmup tool, the Orange Whip, which encouraged its users to feel the weighted ball at the end of a very soft shaft (and in the butt end as a counterbalance) and whip it through the hitting zone. Because it is weighted, it also helps with timing, flexibility and developing swing speed.

The idea with the Lag Shot is to hit several shots with it, then when you start having success with the Lag Shot, go to your own 7-iron and try to imitate that feeling. We tried it out on several players (handicaps 10-20), and in almost every case, they were able to solve the Lag Shot on their own, then translate it to their own clubs. Most initially hit shots to the right, indicating they weren't squaring the club up initially for a variety of reasons. In some cases, they were too far ahead of it, not allowing the clubbed to catch up at the right time. Others might not have been rotating their forearms enough through impact to square the clubface. And in the event that they cast the club, the results with the Lag Shot often resulted in near whiffs. But all the players we had try the Lag Shot figured it out in fairly short order and subsequently were able to hit their own clubs more effectively.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

We also found that the Lag Shot 7-iron produces about the same distance as a regular 7-iron (testing with a Swing Caddie 300i launch monitor confirmed similar balls speeds and carry distance). In fact, you could certainly play with it on the course or even a golf simulator, which isn't a bad idea.

One of the biggest benefits of purchasing the Lag Shot, however, might be the 10 instruction videos by Florida golf professional Adam Bazelgette. Included in the price of the Lag Shot (£88, $119), these are high-quality presentations without a ton of technical instruction. Bazelgette, who headed up the Naples, Fla. David Leadbetter Academy for many years, has an easy way about him. He covers everything from warm-ups to using it on the course to working with the club at home.

Available in both left- and right-handed models as well as lighter versions for juniors, seniors and women players and even a heavier version for really big strong players, the Lag Shot 7-iron has a couple of companion clubs for those are interested in expanding their training. The Lag Shot driver and Lag Shot wedge are the other two, and while the principles are the same, they help in slightly different ways. All three are offered in a package that saves you money from buying them separately. (The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.) But if you're just going to get just one, we recommend going with the Lag Shot 7-iron, which has the most versatility.