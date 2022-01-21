Galvin Green Dominic Full Zip Midlayer Review
We give our verdict on the Galvin Green Dominic full zip midlayer
Overall, I really enjoyed testing this Galvin Green Dominic full zip midlayer. It kept me warm when the temperature dropped and allowed me to swing freely when some of my playing partners were struggling. It's also very comfortable thanks to the soft, stretch fabric and the full zip meant on-off was easy. Pockets and the striped design on the collar and sleeves added the finishing touches.
-
+
Comfortable and very warm
-
+
Full zip
-
+
Comes with pockets
-
+
Nice style touches
-
-
Runs a little small
By Andrew Wright published
In this Galvin Green Dominic full zip midlayer review, I put this versatile garment to the test on the course and off to assess every element of performance and uncover whether it is one of the best golf tops money can buy.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
In midlayers, I fluctuate between medium and large depending on the brand. A medium is almost always the right size in terms of width but can sometimes fall short when it comes to the sleeves and overall length. I tested the Galvin Green Dominic in medium and it was on the limit of what I would wear on the course in this sense. Therefore, for golfers who face a similar dilemma, I would recommend sizing up.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
As referred to above, the fit wasn’t perfect but it also wasn’t bad. I reckon the large might’ve been on the big side though, so it probably worked out for the best. And while it was a little neat, the stretch fabric meant it didn’t hinder me at all from a performance perspective. At no point while on the course or at the range did I notice any restriction to my normal movements, and it was also extremely comfortable and soft.
Being a full-zip top meant on and off was really easy. I find products like this are not only more practical, but they also look better than their half- or quarter-zip alternatives. It’s also quite unique in that it comes with two pockets. The large majority of similar products in this area of the market do not share this handy feature.
What this top does best though is insulate. Being from Scotland, there’s no better time to test whether an item of clothing will keep you warm when it’s needed most. On multiple occasions, this top delivered unparalleled levels of protection from bitterly cold temperatures. This is thanks to what Galvin Green calls the insula warming effects #2 fabrics used in production. How I’d describe it is that it feels like there are little nubs on the inside which trap heat. Whatever it is, it works, and it’s brilliant.
RELATED: Best waterproof golf jackets
In terms of style, I tested it in black and green, which honestly wasn’t really to my liking. I think it is a good-looking top, just in one of the other four colour options available - navy/blue, black/sharkskin, white/sharkskin, and navy/white.
Any extra details we noticed?
The striped design of the sleeves adds a nice touch of flair, particularly in the two different navy options. In addition, you can feel good about yourself should you choose to buy one as all the fabrics are sustainable.
Can you wear it off the course?
I’d be more inclined to wear this away from the course if it was a different colour. Having said that, it would still be suitable in certain situations, such as a casual get-together with friends.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform covering football, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1, but he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing. He now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
