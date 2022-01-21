In this Galvin Green Dominic full zip midlayer review, I put this versatile garment to the test on the course and off to assess every element of performance and uncover whether it is one of the best golf tops money can buy.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

In midlayers, I fluctuate between medium and large depending on the brand. A medium is almost always the right size in terms of width but can sometimes fall short when it comes to the sleeves and overall length. I tested the Galvin Green Dominic in medium and it was on the limit of what I would wear on the course in this sense. Therefore, for golfers who face a similar dilemma, I would recommend sizing up.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

As referred to above, the fit wasn’t perfect but it also wasn’t bad. I reckon the large might’ve been on the big side though, so it probably worked out for the best. And while it was a little neat, the stretch fabric meant it didn’t hinder me at all from a performance perspective. At no point while on the course or at the range did I notice any restriction to my normal movements, and it was also extremely comfortable and soft.

On-off was really easy thanks to the full zip (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Being a full-zip top meant on and off was really easy. I find products like this are not only more practical, but they also look better than their half- or quarter-zip alternatives. It’s also quite unique in that it comes with two pockets. The large majority of similar products in this area of the market do not share this handy feature.

Pockets are a welcome addition, especially when the temperature drops (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

What this top does best though is insulate. Being from Scotland, there’s no better time to test whether an item of clothing will keep you warm when it’s needed most. On multiple occasions, this top delivered unparalleled levels of protection from bitterly cold temperatures. This is thanks to what Galvin Green calls the insula warming effects #2 fabrics used in production. How I’d describe it is that it feels like there are little nubs on the inside which trap heat. Whatever it is, it works, and it’s brilliant.

In terms of style, I tested it in black and green, which honestly wasn’t really to my liking. I think it is a good-looking top, just in one of the other four colour options available - navy/blue, black/sharkskin, white/sharkskin, and navy/white.

The striped design on the sleeves and collar adds a really nice finishing touch (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Any extra details we noticed?

The striped design of the sleeves adds a nice touch of flair, particularly in the two different navy options. In addition, you can feel good about yourself should you choose to buy one as all the fabrics are sustainable.

Can you wear it off the course?

I’d be more inclined to wear this away from the course if it was a different colour. Having said that, it would still be suitable in certain situations, such as a casual get-together with friends.