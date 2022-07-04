Mizuno BR-D3 Stand Bag Review
Our verdict on this stylish, lightweight carry bag from Mizuno based on our on-course testing experience
The BR-D3 is a super stylish, practical carry bag for the golfer that looks for versatile storage and attention to detail. It isn’t waterproof but it’s lightweight, easy to carry and offers appealing value for money at just $210.
Super stylish
Good storage and separation
Lightweight and robust
Comes in six colour choices
Not fully waterproof
Legs could extend further when in use
Mizuno BR-D3 Stand Bag Review
The BR-D3 is the all rounder in Mizuno’s comprehensive golf bag range in terms of balancing features and storage with price. It’s one of the brand’s less expensive options, partly because it isn’t fully waterproof, but there is plenty for golfers to like about what the BR-D3 has to offer.
Firstly, it’s one of the best looking stand bags on the market. It comes in six colors and I tested the eye-catching ‘Staff’ colorway of Mizuno’s signature white and blue, which just looks ridiculously cool. Despite its stripped-back design, it has eight pockets and compartments that provide ample separation, which include a nifty insulated cooler pocket and a subtle pen pocket so your Sharpie is easily accessible when you need it on the first tee. The waterproof valuables pocket will keep your most precious possessions safe and dry and in the full length apparel pocket, you’ll find enough space to store the clothing and other bulky items you might wish to keep with you. The zippers are easy to use thanks to the covered tassels with the iconic Mizuno runbird logo on.
Another big plus of this bag is the four way top, which I think is the optimum split for making clubs easily accessible - I quite enjoy the clinking sound the clubs make as I walk versus the silence that the organisation of a 14-way top often creates. The towel loop has a little clasp which makes a towel and rangefinder loop easier to attach and there’s even a Velcro tab just above the ball pocket that you can store your glove on if you need to.
Carrying this bag is a pleasure too because not only is it one of the best lightweight golf bags around coming in a just 2kg but the strap system comprises an abundance of padding that really helps disperse the weight evenly across your shoulders. The bag seemed to sit at the perfect angle and the straps can be easily adjusted to alter the height at which it sits on your back, making it one of the best golf bags for seniors.
I suppose the only criticisms of this bag would be that I would have preferred a little more padding on the area that comes into contact with my back. The material the bag is made of also doesn’t have an overly premium feel and I would worry about how long the white sections would stay white if used all year round - this is purely speculation at this stage, of course. Some may also want the legs to protrude a little further out when engaged although it has proven to be stable when at rest so far in testing and there are loops to house the legs when using the BR-D3 on a trolley.
As we've seen in the Ping Hoofer stand bag and TaylorMade FlexTech, a golf bag doesn't need to be fully waterproof to be appealing. If you want a fully waterproof Mizuno stand bag, you’ll need to upgrade to the BR-DR1 for an extra $50, but aside from this the BR-D3 does tick an awful lot of boxes for the serious golfer that demands a functional, stylish and practical stand bag. For the price, it's one of the best golf bags you'll find.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
