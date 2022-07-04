Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno BR-D3 Stand Bag Review

The BR-D3 is the all rounder in Mizuno’s comprehensive golf bag range in terms of balancing features and storage with price. It’s one of the brand’s less expensive options, partly because it isn’t fully waterproof, but there is plenty for golfers to like about what the BR-D3 has to offer.

Firstly, it’s one of the best looking stand bags on the market. It comes in six colors and I tested the eye-catching ‘Staff’ colorway of Mizuno’s signature white and blue, which just looks ridiculously cool. Despite its stripped-back design, it has eight pockets and compartments that provide ample separation, which include a nifty insulated cooler pocket and a subtle pen pocket so your Sharpie is easily accessible when you need it on the first tee. The waterproof valuables pocket will keep your most precious possessions safe and dry and in the full length apparel pocket, you’ll find enough space to store the clothing and other bulky items you might wish to keep with you. The zippers are easy to use thanks to the covered tassels with the iconic Mizuno runbird logo on.

(Image credit: Future)

Another big plus of this bag is the four way top, which I think is the optimum split for making clubs easily accessible - I quite enjoy the clinking sound the clubs make as I walk versus the silence that the organisation of a 14-way top often creates. The towel loop has a little clasp which makes a towel and rangefinder loop easier to attach and there’s even a Velcro tab just above the ball pocket that you can store your glove on if you need to.

Carrying this bag is a pleasure too because not only is it one of the best lightweight golf bags around coming in a just 2kg but the strap system comprises an abundance of padding that really helps disperse the weight evenly across your shoulders. The bag seemed to sit at the perfect angle and the straps can be easily adjusted to alter the height at which it sits on your back, making it one of the best golf bags for seniors.

(Image credit: Future)

I suppose the only criticisms of this bag would be that I would have preferred a little more padding on the area that comes into contact with my back. The material the bag is made of also doesn’t have an overly premium feel and I would worry about how long the white sections would stay white if used all year round - this is purely speculation at this stage, of course. Some may also want the legs to protrude a little further out when engaged although it has proven to be stable when at rest so far in testing and there are loops to house the legs when using the BR-D3 on a trolley.

As we've seen in the Ping Hoofer stand bag and TaylorMade FlexTech, a golf bag doesn't need to be fully waterproof to be appealing. If you want a fully waterproof Mizuno stand bag, you’ll need to upgrade to the BR-DR1 for an extra $50, but aside from this the BR-D3 does tick an awful lot of boxes for the serious golfer that demands a functional, stylish and practical stand bag. For the price, it's one of the best golf bags you'll find.