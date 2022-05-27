Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Inesis Golf Ultralight Stand Bag Review

The Inesis Golf Ultralight Stand Bag was tested over a round at Essendon, and then for a couple of separate nine holes on the par-3 course at my home club.

The latter was because this is a bag designed for a half set. It says it is designed to fit seven clubs, but one or two more can be accommodated. I had eight clubs in my bag at Essendon including a mallet putter, driver and a hybrid. However if you are looking for a stand bag to accommodate your full set of 14 clubs, or anything close to this number, then this is not the bag for you. Nor does it pretend to be.

The Inesis Golf Ultralight Stand Bag is a very lightweight, comfortable, inexpensive carry bag for those starting out in golf or those who do not use a full set.

A solid divider at the tip creates four compartments. The divider is not solid all the way down – there are canvas strips to keep the club shafts separated.

(Image credit: Future)

The Inesis Golf Ultralight Stand Bag is jolly comfortable to carry due to its weight – 1.5kg – and that the shoulder straps are adjustable and padded, and there is padded panel on the bag where the bag rests on your back. Carrying this bag is not at all tiring, although in part this is also because you are carrying fewer clubs than normal, also reducing the weight.

The bag could be manoeuvred in and out of my car boot easier than my usual bag due to its more compact size – it is 84cm tall and had a capacity of 15 litres – and the well-designed solid carry handle. However if the legs are not fully extended when you place it on the ground, the weight of the clubs can make it topple forwards.

(Image credit: Future)

Where the bag lacks is that there are four pockets, but none of them are obviously designed for loose tees. There is a padded valuables pocket, a full-length pocket for clothing, and another D-shaped one which is 13in long at it maximum and with a full-length vertical zip, which is for... well more clothing I suppose. The golf balls are kept in a mesh net on the outside of the bag. I kept my tees in a bag inside this D-shaped bag, but it was a fiddly arrangement.

For some this will not be an issue, but if you prefer to keep golf tees loose in your bag, and use wooden ones which break often and so need resupplies at various times in a round, it could be. This was not an issue when playing my par-3 course – where the teeing of is from astroturf mats. Nor was the seven club limit. For this course, the bag was perfect.