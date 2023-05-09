Cobra Ultradry Pro 2023 Stand Bag
We take the Cobra Ultradry Pro stand bag on the course to see how it fairs in a range of conditions
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
There is a lot to like about the Cobra Ultradry Pro stand bag, with its waterproof protection keeping your necessities dry in the harshest conditions. Although the pockets let it down, it is, overall, a very solid performer at a reasonable price
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
+
Five-way top allows for ease of use with clubs
-
+
Smart shoulder strap system
-
-
Pockets aren't the most accessible or biggest
-
-
Legs slightly droop when in use
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When it comes to the best golf stand bags (opens in new tab) on the market, users are truly spoilt for choice, with multiple brands producing their very own models in a bid to capture the attention of the golfer. One of those companies is Cobra, a brand that is well-established on both the professional and amateur circuit.
Having previously tested the Cobra Ultralight stand bag (opens in new tab), we can easily conclude that they know a thing or two about making a premium product, with their most recent offering being the Ultradry Pro, a model that provides waterproof protection and a lightweight feel for when you're out on the golf course.
We start with the biggest standout feature which, rather ideally, is the waterproofness of this golf bag. Playing around Essendon Country Club, in what at times was near course closure type rain, the Ultradry Pro kept all of my clubs and personal items bone-dry. Even the scorecard that was kept in the golf ball holder didn't have a drop of water on it!
I have all the confidence in the world saying that this is one of the best waterproof golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market, especially in the stand bag category. The protection comes from seam sealed zippered pockets and, rather kindly, Cobra have included a waterproof rain hood that dashes water away from your club heads and shafts.
Like some of the best Titleist golf bags (opens in new tab) and best Ping golf bags (opens in new tab), we see Cobra implementing a five-way top and divider, something which worked really well out on the course as I found there to be no club tangling whatsoever. This also allowed me to slide my golf clubs in and out very freely without the need to rearrange the whole bag itself.
The final aspect of the Ultradry Pro that I was very impressed with was the straps. Not only were they well-padded and meant for easy carrying, something which was easy anyway as the bag only weight 4.5 pounds, but the Swivel Strap worked superbly throughout the round.
You may wonder what the Swivel Strap does? Well, thanks to a well-positioned shoulder clip, it allows the bag to swivel and move whilst you're walking the course. Essentially, as you put the bag on, it will move to the adjusted height, something which worked really well on sidehill and undulating lies and walks.
Although there are a lot of positives to this bag, there are one or two downsides, one of which is the pocket layout. There are six pockets to choose from on the UltraDry Pro which, although sufficient, aren't necessarily practical, with the largest pocket quite difficult to access, especially when there's a large bottle of water, or a pair of waterproofs in it.
Above the large pocket, there is a smaller one which, it seems, is only there to hold the waterproof top that goes over the clubs, although you could use it for other necessities if needs be. However, it makes me think that one large pocket would have been better than two smaller ones.
The only other criticism is the legs of the bag, which didn't fully retract up when they were on my shoulders. This, though, is only a slight moan because they didn't actually affect the carry performance, i.e. they didn't bang the back of my legs when walking. Also, on a positive note, the Ultradry Pro sat perfectly on a trolley and at no point twisted.
Overall then, the Cobra Ultradry Pro is a great performer out on the golf course and one of the best lightweight golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market. It has a lot going for it, such as the waterproof protection and shoulder strap system, but it could do with slightly bigger and more easily accessible pockets.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
Nine-Year-Old Attempts To Qualify For US Women's Open
Brazilian Bella Simoes is hoping to become the youngest-ever qualifier for the Major
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Find Value With These AT&T Byron Nelson DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in McKinney, Texas, for the AT&T Byron Nelson. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Is Adrian Meronk Now A Lock For The Ryder Cup?
The Polish star is rising up the world rankings and now holds a win around this year's Ryder Cup course. Will he be returning to Rome in September?
By Elliott Heath • Published