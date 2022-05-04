Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Fairway C Hyper Dry Double Strap Stand Bag Review

When considering the best stand bags on the market, weight is a key factor. One of the first thing to notice out of the box is this is an impressively lightweight bag. Just 4lbs, it’s sleekly constructed and looks great. We tested the Black Camo / Royal version, but there are seven different colourways to choose from.

Being the waterproof Hyper Dry version of the Fairway C stand bag, it’s a more expensive option but, if you play in challenging conditions and value keeping your kit dry then it’s well worth the extra expense to look at the best waterproof bags. This Callaway bag is 100% waterproof with sealed seams and zips plus minimal storage to keep equipment dry. The included rain hood attaches easily and further enhances waterproofing.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

The 4-way top is compact but clubs move in and out freely enough, the padding around the top keeps shafts well protected. The grab handles on the top, front side and bottom are robust and functional, the umbrella holder is a little clunky though – it’s a bit tricky to get the end of the umbrella into the bottom loop. The stand works well and seems sturdy enough and a durable metal clip allows you to attach towel, range finder and the like.

Where the bag falls down a little is in storage. The capacity is fine for a bag of this type but accessibility is an issue. There are only four pockets and the ball pocket is a little small. With waterproofs in the side pocket, that means everything else has to go into the one large front pocket – drinks, tees, pens, pencils, hat – all mixed together - it can be quite a muddle. The velour valuables pocket is also pretty tricky to get your hand right into.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

The Opti-fit strap system works well once you get the hang of the adjustments and the padding on the shoulders is great. The hip pad is a little small though and doesn’t fully protect the left hip.

Overall, it’s a solid, functional, wet-weather golf bag that will protect your equipment from the elements, but a few niggles just let it down a touch.