Callaway Fairway C Hyper Dry Double Strap Stand Bag Review
We put the Callaway Fairway C Hyper Dry Double Strap Stand Bag through its paces.
A stylish and robustly constructed, lightweight bag featuring good water proofing with sealed zips and rainhood. There’s a functional stand and solid double strap system together with adequate storage space. But there could be an extra pocket for accessories and the hip pad is a little small. It doesn’t quite match up to some other stand bags at a similar price point.
-
+
Excellent waterproofing qualities
-
+
Sleek, lightweight and stylish
-
-
Needs another pocket for tees, pencils etc
-
-
Not the most comfortable carry with smallish hip pad
When considering the best stand bags on the market, weight is a key factor. One of the first thing to notice out of the box is this is an impressively lightweight bag. Just 4lbs, it’s sleekly constructed and looks great. We tested the Black Camo / Royal version, but there are seven different colourways to choose from.
Being the waterproof Hyper Dry version of the Fairway C stand bag, it’s a more expensive option but, if you play in challenging conditions and value keeping your kit dry then it’s well worth the extra expense to look at the best waterproof bags. This Callaway bag is 100% waterproof with sealed seams and zips plus minimal storage to keep equipment dry. The included rain hood attaches easily and further enhances waterproofing.
The 4-way top is compact but clubs move in and out freely enough, the padding around the top keeps shafts well protected. The grab handles on the top, front side and bottom are robust and functional, the umbrella holder is a little clunky though – it’s a bit tricky to get the end of the umbrella into the bottom loop. The stand works well and seems sturdy enough and a durable metal clip allows you to attach towel, range finder and the like.
Where the bag falls down a little is in storage. The capacity is fine for a bag of this type but accessibility is an issue. There are only four pockets and the ball pocket is a little small. With waterproofs in the side pocket, that means everything else has to go into the one large front pocket – drinks, tees, pens, pencils, hat – all mixed together - it can be quite a muddle. The velour valuables pocket is also pretty tricky to get your hand right into.
The Opti-fit strap system works well once you get the hang of the adjustments and the padding on the shoulders is great. The hip pad is a little small though and doesn’t fully protect the left hip.
Overall, it’s a solid, functional, wet-weather golf bag that will protect your equipment from the elements, but a few niggles just let it down a touch.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
