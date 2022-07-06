Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 Golf Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 golf bag features a wide range of features in a waterproof design that will tick a lot of boxes. I have used a few Big Max bags over the years and one of the key benefits is that they combine a lightweight design with a material that will keep your kit dry in the rain.

This important for two reasons. Firstly, you don’t want your gear to get soaked and secondly having a lighter bag on a trolley means it is easier to manoeuvre the whole thing, especially if you carry as much junk in your bag as some people I know. A friend recently admitted his cart bag had over 70 balls in it!

And there is plenty of space in there for gear as the two side pockets are very generous even if they aren’t the full length of the bag. Easily enough room for two sets of waterproofs and everything else you need.

(Image credit: MHopley)

On the front of the bag are three good sized pockets for large items and balls, then one for tees and finally a cooler pouch for drinks. This can take two decent sized bottles, but if they are a stocky shape then the opening can feel a little narrow.

On each side there are two pockets marked mobile phone, ideal for those who have a shady line of work that requires two phones, or if you have a burner phone for golf that the partner doesn’t know about. Only one of these pockets is lined with a softer fabric to protect the phone, so if you are legit and just have one phone then the other pocket is ideal for gloves.

(Image credit: MHopley)

One thing I did like about the Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 golf bag is the handles, especially the large padded one on the front for lifting out of the car on to the trolley. It’s strong and comfortable and so much better than having one on the underside that turns the bag upside down when you are carrying it. The Dri Lite Sport 2 has one of them too, but I prefer the one on the front together with the excellent side handles either side of the top.

However the position of the handle does mean that there is no high pocket for things like a laser. Therefore you have to hang it off the specific loops around the top, none of which are really ideal for this function. Other bags I have tested have better loops in better positions for this, or the top pocket that I was used to, so I am torn between the functionality of a top pocket versus the better front handle.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The bag strap fastenings and umbrella loops are also in an odd place as they are the same level as the holder on a trolley and this is a bit of an open goal miss for a cart bag. Similarly, the detachable strap does not have a sleeve to hold it in place when it is on the trolley and create a cleaner look. However the pocket on the underside for the detachable hood is a step in the right direction.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Compared to the best golf bags the Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 Golf bag is a very good cart bag and the 14 way divider plus additional putter well provides easy access to your clubs in a lightweight bag that will keep your clubs dry. When comparing the best golf cart bags, this model comes out favorably.

Its real challengers are the own brand bags of the electric trolley manufacturers that are more tailored to the respective trolley design and avoid the comprises I mentioned. However the Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 has its own plus points in the handle and stylish design that still makes it a worthwhile choice.