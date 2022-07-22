BagBoy Chiller Cart Bag Review
In this BagBoy Chiller cart bag review, we take a closer look at one of the best options in the cart bag category
BagBoy has been making great golf bags for a long time now but still might not get the credit it deserves. Its Chiller cart bag is simply one of the best options on the market today in its category thanks to the ample storage it provides, its quality craftsmanship, and last but not least the unique, convenient cooler bag that’s been implemented into the design.
BagBoy was founded in 1946 and through the years has established itself as a top U.S. brand when it comes to golf bags and push carts. Arguably the most popular bag in the company’s current lineup is the Chiller cart bag, which earned its name thanks to a feature that's unique within the category. I recently had the chance to test the Chiller and came away impressed on a number of levels.
The Chiller cart bag was designed for use on a riding cart or push cart and features BagBoy’s patented TopLok technology, which will allow the bag to attach securely and without twisting to a BagBoy push cart, such as the highly popular Nitron. For the sake of my testing, however, which was conducted at Atlanta National Golf Club, I used the Chiller exclusively on a riding cart.
My initial impressions of the Chiller cart bag upon opening the box were that the bag was definitely lighter in weight (5.4 pounds) than many cart bags on the market and the charcoal, lime, and black colorway that I would be testing looked quite sharp. There are eight other colors available from golfers to choose from as well.
I also wanted to immediately explore the feature for which the Chiller earned its name, which is a removable cooler bag. And we’re talking about a significant cooler, one that will hold up to six 12-ounce cans of your favorite beverage. Most impressive was the cooler bag’s implementation in the design, as it's essentially unnoticeable when stored away but incredibly easy to access or remove as needed. As a feature, it’s a differentiator in my opinion in the cart bag category.
The Chiller also impressed in terms of its significant storage capacity. There are nine pockets available in all but that only tells part of the story. The pockets are generally quite large and I had more than enough space for anything I would ever want with me on the golf course.
More specifically, there are four pockets that can be used for apparel, two of which span the full length of each side of the bag, as well as a large pocket for golf balls, two accessory pockets, and a fleece-lined pocket that’s perfect for a watch, phone, billfold, or other valuables. Also noteworthy is that all of the pockets are easily accessible when the Chiller is on a riding cart.
The Chiller also offers a 14-way top with full length dividers, including a dedicated putter compartment, which offers excellent club protection. What struck me most during use, however, was how quiet the bag was. There was no rattling at all even when driving across bumpy terrain, and the bag stayed securely in place on the cart throughout each of the rounds I played.
I also found that the Chiller was easy to get on and off of a cart or in and out of the trunk of my car thanks to its lighter weight and a pair of handles positioned on each side of the top of the bag. A front handle might have been nice as well in that regard, but overall I didn't have any issues maneuvering the bag. Additionally, after using the Chiller several times I came away impressed with the bag's construction quality and feel comfortable that this product was built to last.
Other features on offer include a ball retriever sleeve, an umbrella holder, and a matching rain hood. There are also three mesh pockets for any items you want quick access to. The only potential downside to the Chiller, at least for some golfers, might be that it’s not fully waterproof, which in all honesty isn’t uncommon in this category. But if you are looking for a fully waterproof golf bag, the Chiller won't be your choice.
Certainly there’s plenty to like about the BagBoy Chiller, a list that includes its retail price of $229.95, which makes this bag a great value in its category. That along with the number of features it provides and its quality craftsmanship qualify the Chiller as not only one of the best cart bags you can buy but one of the best golf bags of any style on the market today.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
