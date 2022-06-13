Sunderland Technical Performance Trousers Review
A comfortable, stylish and practical trouser that will have you playing golf in confidence
These trousers offer protection to shower and wind whilst remaining lightweight, breathable and comfortable.
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Shower and wind proof
-
+
Stretchy material
-
+
Quiet
-
+
Stylish
-
+
Good pocket space
-
+
Variety of sizing options
-
-
Not fully waterproof
-
-
Limited colour options
Sunderland of Scotland is renowned for producing stylish yet practical golf wear for all-weather golfers. Selected over the years for Ryder Cup, Curtis Cup and Solheim Cup teams, Sunderland epitomises quality and playability and consistently create some of the best tops, best golf jumpers, and best golf polo shirts on the market. This product is no different.
How tall am I/what is my build?
Exactly 6ft tall. Slightly larger than average size.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
My waist size tends to vary between 34/36 inches but I am consistently a 32 inch waist. With these trousers, I wear a 36 inch waist and found them to be true to size as they fit perfectly with room for comfort.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The Technical Performance Trousers are shower and wind proof but don't have that physical feel of a waterproof trouser. So much so, they feel like a traditional, all be it, premium, pair of golf trousers but you get the added comfort of protection from the elements.
The trousers did an excellent job of offering protection in wet weather and dried extremely quickly afterwards. Although I have confidence in their performance, I would advise against relying on them in consistent and heavy downpours. I have played numerous rounds wearing these trousers in conditions were the ground was wet and during downpours and they held up expertly. They also offer the added bonus of quietness when walking.
Any extra details we noticed?
As well as two front pockets, the Technical Performance Trousers feature two buttoned back pockets that are perfect size for scorecards and/or yardage books. The buttons give added comfort knowing that whatever you chose to store in there is safe.
Can you wear it off the course?
I wouldn't personally choose to wear these trousers off the course in a social setting however, they would be a perfect product for any outdoor walking activity (such as dog walking etc.) Their stylish yet practical nature would be ideal in that scenario.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
As per the label: never use harsh detergents, fabric softener or conditioners, never wash in very hot water, always air dry before folding away and do not dry on a radiator. From experience, I didn't have any trouble washing and storing this product and they have maintained their colour and premium feel after numerous washes.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
