Oscar Jacobson Buxton Polo Review

Oscar Jacobson boasts a rich heritage, which dates back over a hundred years.

The brand describes its design philosophy as “Scandinavian simplicity combined with the inspiration of Italian tailoring and British textile tradition.”

It appreciates that the modern golfer likes stylish apparel, which can be worn both on and off the golf course.

Here, we give our thoughts on one of its polo shirts – the Buxton.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 3 inches, extra large.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It fitted well.

The only area of tightness – and I am an extra large – was around the biceps.

However, the body length was spot on.

Often, I’ll get accused of looking scruffy, but it’s because some shirts become untucked – so no worries on that front.

It’s smart and stretchy, and having worn it through the summer, I can say that it is definitely one of the more breathable polo shirts that I’ve worn.

I also wore it underneath OJ's Trent Mid Layer, and not only did it feel comfortable, but the outfit worked well.

This is the beauty of OJ - you can put together some really smart outfits and choose from a range of colours.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Any extra details you notice?

I really like the jacquard pattern across the chest and shoulders, and the contrast coloured piping on the collar edge and cuffs just makes it a little more appealing.

The OJ logo on the back neck is another smart touch.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes, but it’s not one that I’d choose to wear out and about, like I would an OJ mid layer, for example.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

There are no signs of this polo shirt losing its shape after a few washes.

To keep it looking its best, be sure to iron on the reverse.