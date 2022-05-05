FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For those looking to embrace golf’s acceptance of hoodies on the course, FootJoy has a lightweight offering that combines modern style with elements of golf specific performance. We wanted to see whether this was one of the best golf hoodies of 2022 so we tested the Heather Sky coloured version during a round at Essendon Golf Club.

It is important to say here that despite having played golf my whole life (I’m now 41), I had never previously worn a hoodie on the course. However, as golf dress codes have evolved and mainstream brands have designed garments with golf specifically in mind, so I was keen to test one for myself.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The first thing to say is the FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie is a smart-looking garment. The fit is fairly athletic without being uncomfortable and the overall look is stylish and worked well with the other clothes I was wearing in the FJ range, notably the Performance Tapered Fit Trousers and Leaping Dolphins Lisle shirt.

As the name suggests, it is light and not too bulky. As such, this is more of an autumn/spring garment than one for the winter but it could easily be stored in the golf bag without adding too much extra weight. It is also worth saying that at no point in the round did the hood get in the way. There are two drawstrings and these hang down at address. For some, this might be a drawback over the best golf tops but again, I didn’t find these too distracting.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Overall, we were really impressed by the smart casual look of the FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie. The modern styling looked great on the course and the stretchable fabric worked well with my golf swing.