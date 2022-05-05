FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie Review

In this FootJoy Lightweight hoodie review, Neil Tappin tests out the performance on the golf course at Essendon GC

FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie Review
(Image credit: Tom Miles)
Golf Monthly Verdict

A stylish, modern golf hoodie that creates a smart casual look and offers warmth when the temperature dips without restricting the golf swing.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Stylish design retains a smart look

  • +

    Easy to store in the bag for autumn and spring rounds

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Some might find the drawstrings distracting during the swing

Neil Tappin
By
published

For those looking to embrace golf’s acceptance of hoodies on the course, FootJoy has a lightweight offering that combines modern style with elements of golf specific performance. We wanted to see whether this was one of the best golf hoodies of 2022 so we tested the Heather Sky coloured version during a round at Essendon Golf Club. 

It is important to say here that despite having played golf my whole life (I’m now 41), I had never previously worn a hoodie on the course. However, as golf dress codes have evolved and mainstream brands have designed garments with golf specifically in mind, so I was keen to test one for myself. 

FJ hoodie on course

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The first thing to say is the FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie is a smart-looking garment. The fit is fairly athletic without being uncomfortable and the overall look is stylish and worked well with the other clothes I was wearing in the FJ range, notably the Performance Tapered Fit Trousers and Leaping Dolphins Lisle shirt. 

As the name suggests, it is light and not too bulky. As such, this is more of an autumn/spring garment than one for the winter but it could easily be stored in the golf bag without adding too much extra weight. It is also worth saying that at no point in the round did the hood get in the way. There are two drawstrings and these hang down at address. For some, this might be a drawback over the best golf tops but again, I didn’t find these too distracting.  

FJ Hoodie drawstrings

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Overall, we were really impressed by the smart casual look of the FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie. The modern styling looked great on the course and the stretchable fabric worked well with my golf swing.

Neil Tappin
Neil Tappin

Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points. 

In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"


Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X

Latest News

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.