adidas Go-To Polo Shirt

The adidas Go-To polo shirt is yet another garment from the three-stripes brand that is good for the environment.

Adidas, you have to say, is a real pioneer when it comes to going green and the Go-To polo is made from Primegreen recycled material.

It’s a very clean-looking polo that is designed to be stretchy and comfortable, and it certainly delivers on those two goals, making it one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.

With just a small adidas logo on the left arm, it is completely free of any big branding or in-your-face logos and slogans, making it an appealing product for many golfers.

It’s both breathable and lightweight and is a joy to wear on the course.

It comes in an impressive nine colours and at £45/$75, it represents decent value and is one of the best adidas golf shirts you can buy.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5’11” and stocky.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I normally wear a size large and found the Go-To polo to come up slightly bigger than hoped.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The fit was fine, especially if you like a more baggy fit, but not excellent.

I’d certainly recommend going down a size if you’re usually between two sizes as it does come up big – the adidas website even says this.

It is made from a Soft Knit fabric that is designed to be stretchy so it is certainly one of the most comfortable polo shirts out there.

The material the Go-To polo is made from is lightweight and very breathable, and when playing golf it is very easy to move in.

Any extra details you notice?

Not particularly. The styling is very plan with no real stand-out details.

Can you wear it off the course?

The adidas Go-To polo is certainly something you can wear off the course, which is what it has been designed for.

It’s classically styled and super comfortable, and shows no real signs that it is a golf-specific polo shirt.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

I wouldn’t say it is something that needs ironing, just dry it on the washing line or hanging up indoors and it is good to go.