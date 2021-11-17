Abacus Yale Longsleeve Shirt Review

Abacus might not be a name some golfers are familiar with, but it has established quite a reputation in Europe. It’s also trusted by many LPGA Tour and PGA Tour players – and we wouldn’t be surprised to see that number grow over the next few years.

The Yale Longsleeve shirt is made of stretchy, lightweight fabric, and parts of the shoulders and sleeves come with contrast colour for a sporty look. Just like the Abacus Dunes Hybrid jacket, it’s easy on the eye, especially in forest (green).

We went out on a chilly morning to see how it performed.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 1 inches, slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium normally fits perfectly for polos, mid layers, sweaters and jackets.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It offers a comfortable fit – it’s lightweight and extremely breathable. This is because of the brand’s Drycool fabric, which allows the wearer to stay comfortable and dry even in warm and humid conditions.

It’s stretchy and soft, too, and doesn’t restrict your golf swing in the slightest. In truth, it’s hard to pick a fault. All we can say is that it’s not a garment designed to offer great protection from the harsher weather conditions. However, you can still wear it underneath a rain jacket or sweater and it will feel perfectly comfortable.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

Any extra details you notice?

The logo on the back (neck) completes its athletic style. It has a good quality zip, too, which may sound like a small detail, but ones that catch and snag on the material are infuriating.

Can you wear it off the course?

This is more one for the golf wardrobe.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s recommendation, wash separately, do not soak, and hand dry straight away. Do not iron on the print, either. It dries extremely quickly, and the early signs are that it keeps its shape perfectly.