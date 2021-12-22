Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses Review
We took the Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses out onto the golf course for a thorough test.
Everything you need from a pair of golf sunglasses. The lenses enhance your view of the course while protecting your eyes and they are a great fit.
Quality lenses that deliver colour, contrast and detail
Lightweight yet robust
Futuristic looks will divide opinion
By Kit Alexander published
Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses Review
Oakley are seen by many as the gold standard when it comes to sunglasses, especially models that are designed to be worn while playing sport. The nature of golf being played outdoors and often (hopefully!) in bright sunshine means a good pair of shades that protects your eyes and helps you see better in sunlight is an important bit of kit. The best golf sunglasses should tick all of these boxes.
The aesthetics of the Radar EV Path sunglasses certainly grab your attention with the bright white frames, almost iridescent purple/orange lenses and futuristic shaping. They almost look like something you’d see in an episode of Star Trek from the 1970s. This look is likely to split opinion, but they certainly won’t go unnoticed.
The PRIZM lenses live up to the promise of enhancing colour, contrast and detail, which is essential for golf, particularly on and around the greens. The slightly larger size of the lenses gives good peripheral visions and they also reduce glare and keep your eyes safe from harmful UV rays. The frames are lightweight and strong, and they fit well with a couple nosepad options. They come with a very solid case.
This model comes in a total of 22 colour and lens combinations. We tested the polished white frame with the PRIZM snow sapphire lenses that retails at £167. A standard option is available at £147, and you can get Photochromic lenses for £197 and PRIZM Polarized lenses for £207.
The Oakley Radar EV Path provide everything you need from a pair of golf sunglasses. The lenses enhance your view of the course while protecting your eyes, and the lightweight, robust and comfortable frames are ideal for sporting activity. That being said, the futuristic looks are likely to divide opinion.
Kit Alexander is a golf broadcaster and journalist who commentates and presents for the DP World Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Rose Ladies Series. He has over 15 years’ experience of magazine and television work in the golf industry and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly.
