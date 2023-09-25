Predict the Top Five Points Scorers at the 2023 Ryder Cup and Get $10,000!
In the latest Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game, you will get a $10,000 prize for predicting the top five overall points scorers a the 2023 Ryder Cup.
The Ryder Cup is back and as the world's best players gather in Rome to contest another Ryder Cup, we are here to tell you how you can win $10,000 at this special event.
Whether you are rooting for Europe or the USA at the Ryder Cup, you will know there are players on both teams that can perform to a high level.
If you can predict the top five points scorers at this year's Ryder Cup you will win $10,000 in this Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game.
You read that right. If you can predict the top five points scorers, in order, at Marco Simone next weekend, then you will take home a cool $10,000 prize!
Will Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm lead the way for Team Europe? Will Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele get the W for the USA? No matter who you think will win, simply predict the top five point scorers now, and get $10,000 from Oddschecker and Golf Monthly.
If you think you know how this Ryder Cup game is going to play out, then enter the $10,000 Ryder Cup competition below.
Predicting the Top Five Point Scorers at this Year's Ryder Cup
The starting point when making a prediction like this at the Ryder Cup has to be, 'Who is going to play every match?'
This alone isn't the easiest prediction to make, as you don't know how a pairing is going to play on day one, and whether they will be rested in upcoming sessions.
For Europe, it looks pretty likely that Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland are set to play almost every game, and Tommy Fleetwood should be busy.
For the US team, Scottie Scheffler should expect a heavy workload, as will Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Collin Morikawa was great in his first Ryder Cup and Max Homa played brilliantly in his Presidents Cup debut... Will this Californian duo team up this weekend?
Pick your favorite five for the top Ryder Cup points scorers this upcoming week in Rome, and if you get all five right, you will take home $10,000!
Play this game for free and have a shot at $10,000 by following the steps below.
How to Enter the $10,000 Ryder Cup Free-to-Play Game
Oddschecker and Golf Monthly giving away $10,000 to celebrate the Ryder Cup. All you need to do is predict the top five points scorers in order, at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.
In addition to the $10,000 prize for anyone who can predict the top 5 in order. The tie-break for the top five points scorers will be on singles matches winning margins.
Here are the steps you need to take to get in on the action!
How to Enter
1. Make your selections using the widget above - Ensure you have selected each player in your chosen finishing position e.g. Rory McIlroy top point scorer, Scottie Scheffler 2nd etc.
2. Enter your email address
3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account
Ryder Cup Free-to-Play Game
Team golf is rare, so the Ryder Cup is certainly something every golf fan is ready for, every two years.
Europe vs USA has been a great rivalry over the years, and the European team has dominated on home soil.
Is that set to continue this week? If so, who do you think is going to lead the way for Europe? Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland are the clear and obvious choices as they should be busy all week, but can they put the points on the board?
For the US it is a little harder to work out who will play the most games, although Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele seem like obvious candidates to play a lot of golf at the Ryder Cup.
Which team will lean on rookies? Who will put together the best pairings? Sign up for this $10,000 free-to-play Ryder Cup game now, and win the top prize if you can predict the top five, point scorers in order!
Our Predictions for the Top Five Scorers at the 2023 Ryder Cup
Here are our top five picks for the Ryder Cup points scorers this week. We are basing this off our predictions of who we think will be the busiest players at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Can you beat our predictions? If so, how close will you come to the $10,000 prize, and will you give yourself a chance to win it all?
1) Viktor Hovland
2) Jon Rahm
3) Max Homa
4) Rory McIlroy
5) Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
