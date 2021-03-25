Get in the mood for the 2021 Masters with our very special bookazine...

Buy Now! Your Ultimate Guide To The Masters Bookazine

Get ready for the 2021 Masters Tournament with Ultimate Guide to the Masters, brought to you by the makers of Golf Monthly magazine.

A celebration of golf’s most famous tournament, it’s packed full of iconic images and fascinating features on everything from the course and its history to classic events and Augusta’s greatest ever players.

It also includes exclusive interviews and insight from the likes of Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo and José María Olazábal.

Available now from all good newsagents and booksellers, or order your copy now.

Our dedicated section on Augusta National will tell you everything you need to know about The Masters’ host venue.

Identify the holes and landmarks you hear discussed so often on television with our overhead illustration, before two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer’s hole-by-hole guide of the course.

You’ll also find out more about Augusta’s designer, Dr Alister MacKenzie, Amen Corner, why the pin positions are so significant and what you can’t do at Augusta.

BUY HERE

The history of Augusta and The Masters makes for fascinating reading.

We reveal how the tournament almost folded on its way to becoming a Major, followed by a look at some rare photos from the early days at Augusta.

In this section, there are also features on why the caddies wear white, the Par 3 Contest, the Champions Dinner and more.

The quality of the course and the history of the event certainly contribute to its prestige, but the players generate most of the excitement.

In our comprehensive section on the greats of The Masters, both past and present, we look at the unstoppable rise of European golfers in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

We have exclusive interviews with Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal and Lee Westwood, and more.

In our final section, we recount some of the best Masters moments over the years, with our writers picking their ten favourite tournaments and 12 favourite shots from a long list of candidates.

Finally, test your knowledge with our special quiz.

BUY HERE