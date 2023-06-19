'Your Mom Was With You. She'd Be Very Proud' - Fowler Sends Classy Message To US Open Winner Clark

Although Rickie Fowler came up shy at the US Open, he can take a lot of positives from his week at Los Angeles Country Club, with the American back in the Major contention picture and, in the process, picking up his best result in the top-four tournaments since the 2018 Masters.

Finishing in a share of fifth, it was only the final day that let the 34-year-old down, with Fowler finishing five shots back of eventual winner and good friend, Wyndham Clark, who fired a level-par score on Sunday to pick up a first Major title and one shot victory over World No.3 Rory McIlroy.

Speaking after his final round 75, Fowler stated: "I told him (Clark) obviously congrats and proud of him, him being a guy that was at Oklahoma State. He obviously didn't finish there. He went to Oregon to finish up, but he's still a Cowboy.

"We had a good time the last two days. I feel like we both enjoy going out and chatting throughout the round and keeping it fairly -- try and keep things light, but it's still a Major in the final group the last two days. Then yeah, the last -- I went back in there and just said, your mom was with you. She'd be very proud."

Despite missing out on Major glory, Fowler remains positive following this week and, with a stacked run-in culminating in a Ryder Cup in September, the American has certainly put his name amongst the favourites to make it to Marco Simone in just three months time.

"I definitely think we're heading the right direction," claimed Fowler. "It's been nice to be back and have chances in tournaments or at least getting solid finishes and turning weeks that maybe not having my best stuff and maybe finish top 20 or top 10 or whatever it may be.

"Like I've mentioned before, I feel like I get more out of those weeks knowing that when I do have my good stuff, I know I can go in and go toe to toe with anyone. We had a lot of good stuff this week. Unfortunately today we just couldn't get it going. The last 10, 12 months has been great. I'm heading the right direction, and we're still going forward and up."