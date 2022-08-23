Young Golfer On A Mission To Raise £100k For Organ Donation At Golf Charity Day
In memory of his father, George Hughes is hosting another golf charity day for a great cause
Young golfing prodigy George Hughes is continuing his immense effort to raise money in aid of the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (opens in new tab) (FHLTA).
It’s a cause that is extremely close to George having lost his dad, David, when he was just 18-months-old due to complications that arose from a heart transplant. He took up golf as a distraction at the time but has shown no shortage of potential and is now on a mission to use his talent to help others.
It isn’t the first time he’s taken part in a golf charity day to raise money and awareness for the FHLTA. In October last year, he succeeded in hitting 300 balls in two hours at the Trafford Centre. To date, George and his mum Louise have raised more than £50,000 for the charity.
The next event is taking place this Friday, August 26, at Wigan Golf Club, as George pushes towards his £100,000 target. Over 180 players have already signed up and for those who wish to donate, a JustGiving page (opens in new tab) has been set up by George’s grandfather, as well as a fundraising video below.
Gary Favell, CEO of American Golf, one of the main sponsors of the charity golf day, paid tribute to George ahead of the event.
“We first met George in March when he officially opened our Adventure Golf course in Rossendale,” Gary said. “We were inspired by George’s positivity and determination to raise money for the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association through his love of golf.
“He’s an amazing young chap and we are honoured to support George’s Charity Golf Day in memory of his dad and help him towards his £100,000 fundraising target.”
The FHLTA cares for patients and families from all over the UK who are in need of a transplant by offering support with accommodation as well as easing any financial worries.
Please show your support for George and his family in any way you can. Thank you!
