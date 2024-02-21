Yasir Al-Rumayyan In Pro-Am Field At PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event

While talks over a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf are ongoing, one of the key figures behind the negotiations is concentrating on matters on the course this week. That's because PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is taking part in the pro-am for a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in Morocco.

The PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II pro-am is taking place at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat on Wednesday, and, per the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, it includes the Saudi businessman, who is playing in a group with Indian pro Arjun Atwal and fellow amateurs Tarik Sijilmassi and Mustapha Terrab.

Playing in today's PGA Tour Champions pro-am in Morocco with pro Arjun Atwal...Yassir Al Rumayyan, a 12-handicap amateur and PIF governor pic.twitter.com/1KCa1ti3fFFebruary 21, 2024 See more

As well as pulling the strings at LIV Golf, Al-Rumayyan is a keen golfer with a handicap of 12. He’s no stranger to showcasing his abilities at high-profile events, either. For example, he has participated in some LIV Golf pro-ams, and a year ago he hit the ceremonial tee shot of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan hit the ceremonial tee shot at the 2023 PIF Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps his most significant appearance before this week came when he was grouped with R&A CEO Martin Slumbers and LIV golfer Peter Uihlein at October’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. There was further intrigue when he was named under the pseudonym Andrew Waterman.

Al-Rumayyan played at that event courtesy of an invite from sponsor Johann Rupert, who explained to The Scotsman what had inspired the decision. “Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide,” he said. “We need to get peace. It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan was grouped with The R&A CEO Martin Slumbers at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over four months later and there is still an uneasy truce between PIF and the PGA Tour as the two parties hammer out details on a potential investment in the circuit from the Saudis.

The original deadline for a deal was set for the end of 2023 but that has now been pushed back until April. In the meantime, the PGA Tour has confirmed a $3bn investment deal with the Strategic Sports Group consortium.