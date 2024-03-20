Xander Schauffele Holds Two Streaks That Not Even Scottie Scheffler Can Match...
The world No.5 is playing some of the most consistent golf on the PGA Tour, despite not winning since 2022
Two incredible streaks currently held by Xander Schauffele shows why he is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour.
The World No.5 is still searching for his first victory since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, but since then, he is still yet to miss a cut.
In fact, he’s made a whopping 41 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, with his last missed weekend coming at the 2022 Masters more than 700 days ago.
The next closest consecutive cut streak currently on tour is held by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at 32. Schauffele still has a long way to go to break the all-time record of 142 consecutive cuts made held by Tiger Woods, though.
Schauffele also has the longest streak on tour without a three-putt at 242 holes, a run that spans over 13 rounds, and has only three-putted twice this season. Sahith Theegala comes the closest with 204 holes without a three-putt.
The record for consecutive holes without a three-putt belongs to Freddie Jacobson at a whopping 514 holes.
Despite Schauffele's lack of three-putts, putting is actually his worst category when it comes to his impressive strokes gained stats this season.
He ranks in the top 15 in five of the six strokes gained categories, including third in SG: total and second in SG: tee to green, but is 80th in SG: putting.
The 30-year-old’s consistent play was evident in his runners-up finish at the Players Championship last week, where he shot two bogey-free rounds and led the tournament after three days, before falling by one stroke behind Scheffler on Sunday.
It keeps another streak going that he would rather not to continue: 20 months without a victory.
Speaking ahead of this week’s Valspar Championship, Schauffele said he is looking forward to getting back to work after "another close call".
“It's nice to get back into the action. After a close call last week, sometimes it's nice just to get back to work and kind of put your head down and try to figure out a new golf course, so happy to be here.
“I played some really good golf. Overall, I was just there, again, in a good spot to win a golf tournament and didn't get it done. So I've accepted that and I have a couple nights to sleep under my belt now and feeling better than I did a couple days ago. So just excited to try and win again.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
