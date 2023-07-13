'Wow!' - McIlroy Stunned By Scottish Teenager's Swing Speed In Long Drive Contest
Rory McIlroy was wowed by the speed and power of 19-year-old Scot Ruben Lindsay as he overpowered him in a long drive contest
When you think of Rory McIlroy's golf game you think of the huge bombs he launches off the tee, but even he was massively out gunned as he took on a Scottish teenager in an impromptu long drive contest.
Ruben Lindsay, though, is no ordinary 19-year-old as the Scottish native possesses other worldly swing speed and length off the tee.
Four-time Major champion McIlroy was game enough to take on the youngster at The Renaissance Club while preparing for the Genesis Scottish Open, but quickly realised he'd bitten off more than he can chew.
Lindsay, a Sophomore at the University of Houston, quickly unleashed a huge 374-yard rocket with an astonishing 195mph ball speed that left a chuckling McIlroy almost lost for words.
"No chance," said McIlroy as he read the launch monitor stats to his amazement.
Teeing the ball up in his response, one of the best drivers of a golf ball in professional golf said: "Wow, if I get within 30 of this I'll be happy."
And McIlroy did indeed get within 30 yards with an impressive drive of his own, going 352 yards with a 188mph ball speed as he admitted: "I absolutely smoked that."
"Ah well, at least I know I've got it close to 190 (ball speed) so that's alright," said McIlroy as he continued to be left open-mouthed by Lindsay's raw speed and power.
The young big-hitting Scot is definitely one to keep an eye on as he progresses in his career.
195 MPH ball speed 🤯@McIlroyRory was in awe of 19-year-old Ruben Lindsay's speed @ScottishOpen. pic.twitter.com/WSy7eaBlNTJuly 12, 2023
Those gaudy ball speed numbers were not quite matched in McIlroy's other extra curricular activity at the Scottish Open - as he rolled things back by trying out a persimmon driver during his practice round.
McIlroy, obviously, put a good swing on it and the sound of wood on ball was a glorious throwback to what many will see as the good old days of persimmon wooden drivers.
And it still performed well enough with a 256-yard carry from McIlroy's effort and a 168mph ball speed - nowhere near where he can send it with new equipment but much closer to most golfer's reality.
Past vs. Present 👀@McIlroyRory tried out a persimmon driver during his practice round @ScottishOpen. pic.twitter.com/WdFb0uKPNsJuly 12, 2023
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Withdraws From Scottish Open Due To Injury
Seamus Power is a doubt for the Open Championship after being forced out of the Scottish Open with a hip injury
By Paul Higham • Published
-
New PIF FII Partnership To Provide Financial Boost For Women's Game
The Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to partner with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute
By Michael Weston • Published