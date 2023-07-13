'Wow!' - McIlroy Stunned By Scottish Teenager's Swing Speed In Long Drive Contest

When you think of Rory McIlroy's golf game you think of the huge bombs he launches off the tee, but even he was massively out gunned as he took on a Scottish teenager in an impromptu long drive contest.

Ruben Lindsay, though, is no ordinary 19-year-old as the Scottish native possesses other worldly swing speed and length off the tee.

Four-time Major champion McIlroy was game enough to take on the youngster at The Renaissance Club while preparing for the Genesis Scottish Open, but quickly realised he'd bitten off more than he can chew.

Lindsay, a Sophomore at the University of Houston, quickly unleashed a huge 374-yard rocket with an astonishing 195mph ball speed that left a chuckling McIlroy almost lost for words.

"No chance," said McIlroy as he read the launch monitor stats to his amazement.

Teeing the ball up in his response, one of the best drivers of a golf ball in professional golf said: "Wow, if I get within 30 of this I'll be happy."

And McIlroy did indeed get within 30 yards with an impressive drive of his own, going 352 yards with a 188mph ball speed as he admitted: "I absolutely smoked that."

"Ah well, at least I know I've got it close to 190 (ball speed) so that's alright," said McIlroy as he continued to be left open-mouthed by Lindsay's raw speed and power.

The young big-hitting Scot is definitely one to keep an eye on as he progresses in his career.

195 MPH ball speed 🤯@McIlroyRory was in awe of 19-year-old Ruben Lindsay's speed @ScottishOpen.

Those gaudy ball speed numbers were not quite matched in McIlroy's other extra curricular activity at the Scottish Open - as he rolled things back by trying out a persimmon driver during his practice round.

McIlroy, obviously, put a good swing on it and the sound of wood on ball was a glorious throwback to what many will see as the good old days of persimmon wooden drivers.

And it still performed well enough with a 256-yard carry from McIlroy's effort and a 168mph ball speed - nowhere near where he can send it with new equipment but much closer to most golfer's reality.