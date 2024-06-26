Women In Golf Awards Date And Venue Announced

The third annual Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th 2024 at Foxhills, Surrey.

The progressive venue has a number of initiatives in place that support women in golf, with organisers calling it the "perfect partner" for this year’s event.

The ceremony also moves from summer to a winter date for this year and, thanks to the larger venue, it will be able to host more people this time around.

“After a wonderful event last year, we were keen to find a host venue that shares similar values to our own,” comments co-founder of The Women in Golf Awards, Nicole Wheatley.

“The team at Foxhills have been incredibly engaged and excited about the awards since our very first conversation. We know how much this event means to the attendees, nominees and our partners, and I am confident that we will create something very special together.”

As in previous years, thanks to the Women in Golf Fund, which is supported by the awards' partners, there will be a number of free tickets available to women working in the industry. These are allocated via a ballot accessed through the Women in Golf website.

For the first time, there will also be a limited number of heavily subsidized tickets available to purchase later in the year. The 2024 sponsors and awards categories will be announced at the end of July with nominations open from Mid-August.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be able to host the annual Women in Golf Awards,” commented Marcus Weatherburn, Membership Manager at Foxhills.

“As a club we currently have several fantastic initiatives running to encourage female golfers to a) start the game b) to progress, learn and develop and c) to be able to perform at the highest level across the world.

"We are also incredibly proud to support our female staff in their careers. Our Country Club model really is a unique environment – we’re pleased of where we are as a club to date, but the hard work will continue.”

There will be a number of announcements in the coming weeks including the 2024 sponsors, which will include England Golf who were also partners in 2023.

Jeremy Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are really excited to be supporting the Women in Golf Awards again, this event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate women in golf trailblazers!”