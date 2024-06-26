Women In Golf Awards Date And Venue Announced
This year's Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th at Foxhills
The third annual Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th 2024 at Foxhills, Surrey.
The progressive venue has a number of initiatives in place that support women in golf, with organisers calling it the "perfect partner" for this year’s event.
The ceremony also moves from summer to a winter date for this year and, thanks to the larger venue, it will be able to host more people this time around.
“After a wonderful event last year, we were keen to find a host venue that shares similar values to our own,” comments co-founder of The Women in Golf Awards, Nicole Wheatley.
“The team at Foxhills have been incredibly engaged and excited about the awards since our very first conversation. We know how much this event means to the attendees, nominees and our partners, and I am confident that we will create something very special together.”
As in previous years, thanks to the Women in Golf Fund, which is supported by the awards' partners, there will be a number of free tickets available to women working in the industry. These are allocated via a ballot accessed through the Women in Golf website.
For the first time, there will also be a limited number of heavily subsidized tickets available to purchase later in the year. The 2024 sponsors and awards categories will be announced at the end of July with nominations open from Mid-August.
“We’re beyond thrilled to be able to host the annual Women in Golf Awards,” commented Marcus Weatherburn, Membership Manager at Foxhills.
“As a club we currently have several fantastic initiatives running to encourage female golfers to a) start the game b) to progress, learn and develop and c) to be able to perform at the highest level across the world.
"We are also incredibly proud to support our female staff in their careers. Our Country Club model really is a unique environment – we’re pleased of where we are as a club to date, but the hard work will continue.”
There will be a number of announcements in the coming weeks including the 2024 sponsors, which will include England Golf who were also partners in 2023.
Jeremy Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are really excited to be supporting the Women in Golf Awards again, this event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate women in golf trailblazers!”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
