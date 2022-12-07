Win Two Limited Edition OGIO Golf Bags Worth Over £500
Enter below for your chance to win two OGIO golf bags!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
OGIO Europe is giving Golf Monthly readers the chance to win an exciting golf bundle worth over £500 containing two brand-new limited-edition golf bags.
Designed to weather any storm, the OGIO 2022 all-elements Woode hybrid golf bag helps golfers stand out on the course with eye-catching colour combinations and bold patterns.
The latest golf bag product released by OGIO, founded in 1987, are highly durable and created with functional organisation in mind for the modern golfer.
The 2022 bags are produced in a waterproof fabric and include a premium waterproof valuables pocket to keep your belongings and valuables bone dry.
The competition winner will receive both a stand bag, retailing at £260, and a cart bag, retailing at £279.
For your chance to win these two great prizes, answer the question below...
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Putting Mats 2022
Want to work on your putting just about anywhere? A good putting mat is a great way to do so and here are some of our favorites.
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Best Waterproof Golf Bags 2022
In this piece we take you through the best waterproof bags that will keep your equipment protected on the course
By Sam Tremlett • Published