Why You Should Choose Hospitality To Watch The AIG Women's Open

This year’s AIG Women’s Open is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with the finest female players on the planet all set to descend on the esteemed Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey on August 10-13.

For the ultimate experience, golf fans are being encouraged to check out The Champions Club, which is located on the 18th hole and will provide an unrivalled vantage point to witness the best in the business tackle one of the world’s most famed heathland courses.

Perfect for a day out with friends and family, or an afternoon of networking in the company of work colleagues or clients, The Champions Club is the place to be.

Over the course of the day, a dedicated team will cater to your every need ensuring that you stay well fed and watered, allowing you to sit back, relax and watch all the live action from your own private table on the big screen.

(Image credit: The R&A)

With a private balcony, those in The Champions Club also have the perfect spot to view the players close out their rounds, and, come Sunday, watch what promises to be a thrilling finale to the final women’s Major Championship of the season where this year’s winner will take home over $1 million.

The Women's Open has a rich history dating back to 1976, and boasts a long list of great champions, such as Annika Sörenstam, Karrie Webb, Lorena Ochoa and Inbee Park.

Last year, at Muirfield, and in the fading light, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai won the hearts of the nation with an enthralling victory. After a triple-bogey on the 15th, she came through in thrilling style, defeating three-time Major champion In Gee Chun in a four-hole, sudden-death playoff.

(Image credit: The R&A)

It was a remarkable end to a terrific Championship, and who knows what lies in store this year? What is for certain, The Champions Club will be the best place to soak up the action and fully experience everything this fantastic tournament, the much-awaited highlight on the UK calendar, has to offer.

As well as your official admission ticket, there are numerous benefits and inclusions with your hospitality package in The Champions Club. On top of ten hours of world-class action in premium hospitality, you will receive a parking pass, an official programme and a photo opportunity with the famous trophy.

(Image credit: The R&A)

To set you up for the day – and getting out for a walk on this wonderful layout is a must, especially with so many activities out on the course to get involved with – you’ll be able to enjoy a Full English breakfast.

The sumptuous lunch service features the finest local produce. Then, a little later in the day – perhaps when you return from a village that includes a stage featuring interviews and entertainment – a delicious Afternoon Tea will be served. Meanwhile, a complimentary bar will serve beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Hospitality tickets are flying out the door, with Friday already a sell out – so you need to act fairly fast to secure your place. To find out more, make an enquiry, or you can simply buy hospitality now.

Here’s hoping for a good week of weather, although you won’t need to worry too much about that in The Champions Club.