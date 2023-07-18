Why Rory McIlroy’s Press Conference Cancellation Is A Good Thing
It was announced yesterday that Rory McIlroy would not attend a pre-tournament press conference at Royal Liverpool. It’s a sign that he’s fully focused on securing a fifth Major title.
First thing to say is that Rory’s press conference cancellation is not a particularly good thing for we the media. His scheduled sit down in front of the journalists in the press centre at 9am on Tuesday morning was written in bold ink in most of our diaries. Rory almost always delivers an interesting story when he speaks to the press. He speaks his mind, he speaks honestly and with an opinion that’s worth hearing.
In these strange recent times of men’s professional golf, he has been used as a spokesperson for the PGA Tour and, by his own admission, felt like something of a “sacrificial lamb” when news of the proposed merger between LIV Golf and the PGA and DP World Tours broke.
It has all, inevitably, been a distraction for the Northern Irishman and the news he has elected not to speak to the mass media this week is a clear indication that he doesn’t want any further distraction.
It’s a strategy that has already worked for Rory this year. He decided not to give a press conference before the US Open and he would have won that event had his putter behaved a little better on the final day at the Los Angeles Country Club. He also didn’t speak to the press before the Genesis Scottish Open last week at the Renaissance – an event he went on to win in spectacular fashion, denying home favourite Robert MacIntyre by a shot.
Rory has moved up to second on the Official World Golf Ranking with his win in East Lothian but, for me, he’s the best in the world right now. If all the top players are on their very best games this week, I feel that Rory will come out on top. Of course, that’s not how it works but I do think the 34-year-old is in the right place to deliver a great performance and his presser cancellation is proof of that, even if it leaves us hacks down a few column inches.
If you look at Rory’s tournaments since his near miss in last year’s Open at St Andrews, his results are pretty incredible. OK, he missed the cut at The Players and The Masters – there was a spell earlier this year when he was trying too hard, was too distracted by off-course issues and was putting too much pressure on himself. Other than that, in the last 12 months he has four victories and seven top four finishes. His game looks razor-sharp and he’s hitting the ball further than ever.
The fact Rory, the last winner at Hoylake in 2014, has chosen not to speak to the press shows to me that he has one thing on his mind this week – winning another Major. He doesn’t want to talk about LIV, he doesn’t want to talk about his near misses in recent Majors or the length of his Major drought. He just wants to get out there and let his clubs do the talking. Watching him practising today he is clearly in a good place. He looks focused but he also looks relaxed. He’s enjoying his golf and he’s clearly looking forward to the fight.
If Rory is in the right frame of mind, and the manner of his victory in the Scottish last week would suggest he very much is, then he will be very tough to beat around the links at Hoylake. The bookies certainly think so – he’s favourite just now – the bookies don’t often get it too far wrong.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
5 Big Names To Watch At The 151st Open Championship
We look at five TaylorMade staffers who could lift the Claret Jug this week at Royal Liverpool
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Plus Stand Bag Review
Mike Bailey checks out the new Dri Lite Hybrid Plus stand bag from Big Max as a carry bag and cart bag.
By Mike Bailey • Published
-
'They've Created A Monstrosity' - Caddie Billy Foster Critical Of 17th Hole At Royal Liverpool
Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, tells Golf Monthly why he's not a fan of 'Little Eye', the new par-3 17th hole at Hoylake
By Michael Weston • Published
-
5 Modern Links That Could Be Great Open Courses
We take a look at five modern links courses that would be interesting and possibly excellent host venues for The Open Championship.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is The Lowest Winning Score In The Open At Royal Liverpool?
Who has gone lowest in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and what final number did they post?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
'It Made The Hairs Stand Up On My Neck' - Max Homa On Playing At St Andrews With Tiger Woods
The American speaks to Golf Monthly about last year's Open playing alongside Tiger Woods
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Open Championship TV Coverage 2023
Here are all the broadcast and television details for the final men's Major of 2023.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Is Royal Lytham & St Annes Still On The Open Rota?
The Open hasn't been to this corner of the North West of England since 2012 so where does it now stand in the order of things?
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Future Open Championship Venues
We take a look at where the Open will be held after this year’s Championship at Royal Liverpool
By Mark Townsend • Published