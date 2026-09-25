Why Capitalizing On Enticing 'Fall Series' Could Be Seminal Moment For DP World Tour

There's been some stellar fields on the DP World Tour recently, and it could be a sign of things to come as the next couple of years look to present a golden opportunity for the tour to establish itself as the place to play golf in the fall.

It looks like there's a perfect storm brewing with changes to the PGA Tour coming in 2028 effectively ending the season around the end of August.

Coupled with the DP World Tour now adding a few more national opens to what's already a solid line-up of events on it's Back 9 and all the ingredients seem to be there for officials at Wentworth to try and build a star-studded 'Fall Series' type of run.

LIV Golf stars still being banned from the PGA Tour next year should see an influx of big names into DP World Tour events in 2027, and if this year's anything to go by once they get a taste of the courses, crowds and history of tournaments available they'll be hooked.

So if the DP World Tour plays its cards right the strong events scheduled in September and October next year, either side of the Ryder Cup, could be filled with big names and really raise their profile.

Then once the PGA Tour season changes in 2028 kick in, the door will be wide open for European and international golf to become the epicentre of the action - a 'Fall Series' if you will.

That's something Ludvig Aberg certainly agrees with, saying: "Yeah, absolutely. I think the way PGA Tour is going to change in '28, I think it opens up for that.

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"Last couple years for me, I've spent majority of the first part of the year, first six months over in the US, and then I'd like to come over here and play.

"And if that includes playing some good events, good tournaments, big golf courses, I'm definitely going to be all for that. And I think the way the Tour schedule is going to work in '28, I think there would be an opportunity for that."

Viktor Hovland agrees that a Fall Series seeing elite players flock to Europe "would be a great, great situation".

"I do want this fall season to be strong," he added. "And I think it seems like a lot of big-time players are going to come over here and play, which I think is great, and I'd like to play a few more tournaments in the future.

"So, yeah, if these tournaments can improve in strength, I'm all for it."

Why is DP World Tour in the fall so attractive?

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The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and other elite Europeans are all singing the same tune - with McIlroy cutting down his PGA Tour schedule and increasing his global commitments in the fall.

But it's a similar story coming from American golfers. Patrick Reed has long been a regular on the DP World Tour, Brooks Koepka is playing more and recent BMW PGA Championship winner JJ Spaun is a huge fan.

"I think the new structure of the PGA Tour and schedule moving forward, especially in 2028, this will give us more opportunity, more time, to play events broad," said 2025 US Open champion Spaun.

"I definitely feel like I'm going to plan a little bit more of a global schedule or a European schedule moving forward in the fall time."

Getting out an experiencing new countries and new cultures is an obvious attraction for golfers, while the history of some of the tournaments on offer is also a selling point.

Ryan Gerard added: "The DP World Tour is a great tour and we're lucky to have fantastic events like this one that I can come play in what would technically be the offseason on the PGA Tour.

"I just enjoy playing golf. There's a lot of really awesome places outside of the United States that we don't get to go to very often."

Community spirit in Europe enticing Americans

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But what really shines through from players talking about the DP World Tour is the sense of community and the different atmosphere surrounding the tournaments.

"The community's great," said Spaun. "The spectators and fans are great. The boys on this tour are great. The support's awesome. It's been a brilliant time."

And that's echoed by Hovland, who admits he's "Americanized" after living in the United States for almost a decade, so he can really notice the difference.

"It's maybe a little bit more relaxed, and it feels like you can maybe get to know other competitors or other people a little bit more than I'd say on the PGA Tour," said the proud Norwegian.

"And it's very competitive over there. Everyone has like their own team and they have their own schedule that they abide by very strictly.

"Over here, everyone kind of seems to stay at the same hotels, go to the same restaurants for dinner. You know, it's just a little different vibe. And I do quite enjoy it. But I think mostly just because, you know, that is more the European culture, I'd say."

If the big names keep coming to Europe next year, it could be a seminal moment for the DP World Tour to really increase its standing in the global game.