History Made At St Andrews As Royal And Ancient Golf Club Gets First Ever Female Captain

There was a moment of history on the Old Course on Friday as Claire Dowling officially started her term as the first ever female captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In the tradtional driving-in ceremony on the first tee at the Old Course, a cannon fired and the new captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club fired a tee shot down the famous opening fairway.

This was far from a traditional moment this year though, as with Dowling starting her year as captain she made history as she became the first ever woman to hold the position.

In front of a sizeable crowd of members, former captains and friends and family, Dowling teed off to begin her historic appointment - which is the pinnacle of a long career in golf.

“To begin my year as captain here in St Andrews, surrounded by friends and fellow Members, is a very special moment," said Dowling.

"It is a huge privilege to serve as captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and I am honoured to be the first woman to take on the role. The club has such a remarkable history and tradition but it is continuing to evolve which is so important for any institution."

As captain, Dowling will represent the club in an ambassadorial role and attend many of the R&A's events, both professional and amateur.

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“I am really looking forward to representing the Club and to everything the year ahead will bring," she added.

"I'm also excited to be supporting The R&A as it continues its important work to develop and promote golf around the world while celebrating everything that makes our sport so special.”

A first drive. A historic year.Claire Dowling begins her term as the first female Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. pic.twitter.com/zoK2pkeaeRSeptember 25, 2026

Born and raised in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Dowling won five Irish Championships and the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship as part of a successful playing career.

Dowling then captained GB&I in the Curtis Cup to a narrow 10-8 defeat against the USA at Ganton in 2000, and was also one of the first women to become Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 2015.

After serving on several committees she's now landed the big job and will go down in the history books.

An experienced referee, honorary life member of the Irish Ladies’ Golf Union and holding a current handicap of 7.6, there aren't too many people as entrenched in the world of golf as the new, historic captain.