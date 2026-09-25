'I Don’t Know What The F*** We’re Doing So Wrong' - Mel Reid Shares Frustration Over 'Heartbreaking' Solheim Cup Numbers

Team Europe's Mel Reid has shared her deep frustration over a significant drop in TV viewing figures at the recent Solheim Cup.

Despite being one of the closest and most entertaining Solheim Cups ever, data from Golf Channel showed a drop of almost 40% compared to the match at Finca Cortesin in Spain three years ago.

While an average of 277,000 people tuned in to the US network for the culmination of that incredible tie in Spain, just 170,000 fans watched the Europeans dominate the singles matches at Bernardus Golf.

When the US last won away in the Solheim Cup (Germany 2015), there were roughly 227,000 viewers Stateside.

What makes the statistics even more confusing is all three of the aforementioned Solheim Cups were played in the same time zone.

In addition, the most recent edition had featured two days of extremely tight action which had led to an 8-8 scoreline before Sunday.

Speaking with NBC reporter Kira K Dixon on her podcast Quiet Please, Europe’s English vice-captain could not hide her frustration over such disappointing numbers in the USA for what was a richly entertaining contest.

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Reid said: “First of all, I’m not trying to defend this, but the timing was a bit odd, obviously because we’re in Europe and the timing of it was the middle of the night for you guys, so I do get that.

"I don’t know what the f*** we’re doing so wrong to be quite honest with you, because that is literally one of the greatest sporting events that we get to witness all year – men or women, especially women.

"This is where I get frustrated, because I do feel like the players are delivering the entertainment. The players are delivering everything that we’re asking them for.

"Why is it that we just can’t get people to watch? Yes, I think they were down because of the hours, but how do we get more people to tune in and watch it?”

What may not have helped the Solheim Cup's cause is the fact a stacked field was competing in the DP World Tour's Irish Open at the same time - the latest example of golf missing a trick via conflicting scheduling.

Shane Lowry produced a masterclass in front of his home fans to win by a remarkable 11 strokes, with plenty of attention being taken away from prospective Solheim Cup fans.

Shane Lowry puts both arms outstretched while holding the Irish Open trophy in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid did not touch on the subject of clashes during her rant and instead opted to express disappointment at the lack of marketing the Solheim Cup received from the LPGA Tour in particular.

The seven-time pro winner said: "I think marketing’s a big problem on the LPGA, I really do. I think that’s the number one thing that [LPGA Tour commissioner] Craig Kessler [needs] to do better at.

"The marketing budget is horrific, and we’ve spoken about this, but we need people to watch, we need people to watch a regular LPGA event.

"The fact that viewership was for the f***ing Solheim Cup is actually really heartbreaking to me. It’s really heartbreaking. It’s the best of the best.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s golf on steroids which happens when you get passionate and play for your country and the flag that’s on your chest, but it’s just really sad.

"The budget as well for the Solheim Cup - I was on that side of it - it’s literally nothing. Obviously compared to the men’s, and I understand the difference with the marketing and what they bring in is significantly different, and I’m very aware of that.

"But even our budgets for our team stuff, what we can do with the team room, what we can do with the locker room at the golf course, it’s wild to me that it’s such a significant change.

"Why is that? Why are we not closing that gap for a product that is, in my opinion, sensational?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid made similar comments to Golf Monthly earlier in the year, even going as far as suggesting some of the prize money could be reduced in order to fund marketing budgets.

She said: "How are we going to be able to connect these amazing players with fans and get them wanting to come and watch the LPGA? I think it's a big marketing thing.

"That's their biggest issue now. I would love them to take some out of the prize money and put it into marketing. I really would, because these girls are playing for stupid money now, which is great.

"They 100% deserve the prize money, but what are we bringing in from a fan standpoint and atmosphere?"

LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid and Kessler have an "open line of communication" - according to the 39-year-old - and have previously discussed how attracting more fans at tournaments would go a long way to helping the women's game, too.

Referencing Kessler, Reid said: "I've chatted to him and I basically said you need to get more people through the gate. I don't know how you're going to do that.

"I've said for years that people should just go for free for a bit just to get people watching women's golf.

And I think we could do a better job of getting the communities involved, getting local radio stations on the range, maybe... we do have to do something different, because with women's sport, we do have to be louder to get noticed. The talent is definitely there, but where are the eyes?"