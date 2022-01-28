Why Bryson DeChambeau's Saudi International Appearance Is In Jeopardy
Signs of wear and tear during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open has put DeChambeau's Saudi appearance in doubt
Bryson DeChambeau’s appearance in next week’s Saudi International could be in doubt, with the big-hitting American seemingly plagued by multiple injury concerns as he limped to a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
In just his second start of the year, DeChambeau hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he repeatedly held his back while also struggling with his left wrist during a second-round 72 on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
The issues first became apparent when the 28-year-old turned for home, wincing in pain after launching a trademark missile off the 10th tee. To his credit, he soldiered on to the finish, birdieing the final two holes to miss out by just one stroke.
He declined to comment after the round - something no longer out of the ordinary - but could be heard saying: “I can’t play golf today”, after hitting out of a bunker on the 12th. Three holes later that was followed by a sarcastic: “That really felt good on my wrist”, as he escaped trouble on the 15th.
You can see and hear his distress in the clip below:
Lots of observers suspected Bryson’s back would eventually scupper him. Seems the trouble has started ahead of schedule. This is very Tiger-esque pic.twitter.com/wVLY9wCmUmJanuary 27, 2022
While the wrist complaint is nothing new - in a recent YouTube video, DeChambeau revealed that his left wrist started to give him grief towards the end of last year and forced him to withdraw from the Sony Open two weeks ago - perhaps the bigger concern will be the state of his back.
Since adding some serious timber during the off-season at the tail-end of 2019, it’s the sort of incident many have been expected. That it’s taken so long for him to show signs of wear and tear should actually be commended.
DeChambeau is part of a star-studded field set to descend upon King Abdullah Economic City for next week's controversial Saudi International, now the headline act of the new-look Asian Tour. But with no news as to the extent of the damage, the event could be missing a major champion come February 3.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform covering football, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1, but he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing. He now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
