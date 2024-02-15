Who Is Andy Ogletree's Caddie? Meet Michael Pisciotta

It's been an interesting path Andy Ogletree has taken to eventually wind up in the LIV Golf League, from talented amateur, to troubling hip surgery, to Asian Tour dominance and a place in Greg Norman's lucrative team tour.

The 2019 US Amateur champion won that event and went to the Masters with now Georgia Tech assistant golf coach Devin Stanton on the bag.

But he's got another former college team-mate on his bag now as Michael Pisciotta has taken over the full-time role

In the pro ranks now though Ogletree plays in LIV Golf on Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers team, and as he plays for the vast million the Saudi PIF provides.

Pisciotta is the man alongside Ogletree, a fellow Georgia Tech graduate and a fine golfer in his own right - once being rated as the best junior in the state of Georgia in 2014.

Pisciotta was also ranked as a top 50 golfer in America in 2014 by Junior Golf Scoreboard so had a fair amount of talent himself.

He became Ogletree's full-time caddie in April last year and was on the bag when his man claimed victory in the Asian Tour's International Series England event at Close House.

A post shared by Michael Pisciotta (@michaelpisciotta) A photo posted by on

Looping on the LIV Golf circuit could end up being a life-changing career move for Pisciotta, with caddies also managing to benefit from the huge Saudi PIF winnings handed out.

Ogletree played in just two LIV Golf events in 2023 yet pocketed $745,333 so a full season of big-money events and his 5-10% commission will start to look like a very tidy sum indeed.

And having another fine college golfer on the bag as he travels the world will only make life a lot easier for Ogletree as he tries to deliver on the huge promise he showed as an amateur.

Pisciotta knows how to play the game, starting aged just six, and also knows what it's like under pressure, so the two should prove to be a solid combination as they take on the big names in LIV Golf.