Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
Several LIV Golfers have announced plans to tee up on the DP World Tour in the coming weeks.
With the LIV Golf season coming to a close this month, some players on the Saudi-backed tour have signed up for upcoming DP World Tour events this year, with tour memberships, Ryder Cup points and world rankings places in the balance.
Players must play at least four DP World Tour events, excluding Majors, in order to keep their membership with the European circuit – which is required to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Some LIV Golfers, like Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, have opted to keep their memberships with the DP World Tour after leaving for LIV Golf.
Despite the DP World Tour handing out fines and sanctions for every time a player competes in a LIV Golf tournament, many have managed to continue playing on the European circuit.
Hatton was allowed to play at the British Masters earlier this month after he appealed his DP World Tour fines, something his Legion XIII teammate Rahm has also done before planning to tee off at this month’s Open de Espana.
Hatton plans on playing more events on the DP World Tour calendar, and has committed to the Open de Espana and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Rahm has expressed his desire to compete at the Open de Espana, as well as the Alfred Dunhill and the Andalucia Masters as he looks to confirm his eligibility for next year’s Ryder Cup.
Meronk, who won twice on the DP World Tour last year before joining LIV Golf, has committed to defending his Andalucia Masters title at the end of October, while also planning on competing in the DP World Tour Playoff events as a result of his Race To Dubai ranking position, currently 23rd.
Brooks Koepka has also signed up for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this month, saying St Andrews is his “favorite course in the world”.
Joaquinn Niemann, who won the Australian Open last December and competed at the Dubai Desert Classic in January, has said that he intends on playing more DP World Tour events this year.
Cam Smith is expected to tee up at the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open, while other LIV players could also turn up at DP World Tour events this year.
LIV Golf Players Confirmed For DP World Tour Events
Open de Espana: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
Andalucia Masters: Adrian Meronk
Where LIV Golfers Rank On The Race to Dubai Standings
Joaquin Niemann is the highest ranked LIV Golfer on the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai standings at 19th.
Adrian Meronk is the next best from LIV in 23rd place, while Tyrrell Hatton (87th) and Jon Rahm (118th) also have an outside chance at making the playoffs.
The top 70 in the rankings will qualify for the first event of the DP World Tour Playoffs, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, on November 7-10. The top 50 players in the standings then qualify for the finale the following week, the DP World Tour Championship.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
