Which DP World Tour Players Are In Line For PGA Tour Cards?
Two Ryder Cup stars and the main man to miss out are among the 10 payers currently in position to earn PGA Tour cards via the Race To Dubai standings
There are 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for the highest finishers on the Race To Dubai not already exempt, but who is in the mix to be the latest to head off to America from the DP World Tour?
Critics say it's just another sign of European golf becoming a feeder tour for the mighty PGA Tour, but those players involved in the race will see it as a potentially lucrative and career-changing opportunity awaiting across the Atlantic.
The DP World Tour has also recently revealed two new membership opportunities working the other way where PGA Tour players can play more regularly in Europe.
With just two events left on the DP World Tour schedule - but two big events in the Nedbank Golf Challenge followed by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship - there's everything still to play for.
In this, the first year of the scheme, whoever finishes No.1 in the standings for the 10 PGA Tour cards will be fully exempt for 2024 and also earn a spot in the Players Championship.
His recent victory at the Andalucia Masters put Adrian Meronk in pole position (pun intended) and the man to agonisingly miss out on the Ryder Cup now holds the narrowest of leads over Ryan Fox at the top of the list.
Frenchman Victor Perez and talented Australian Min Woo Lee are next in the standings and looking good to book their places on the PGA Tour.
Finland's Sami Valimaki is right up there now after winning in Qatar, while Robert MacIntyre is well placed in sixth spot as he looks to follow up making his Ryder Cup debut by claiming a PGA Tour card in what would be a dream season.
Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo are followed by former Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune.
The 10 players currently in PGA Tour cards places
- 1 Adrian Meronk
- 2 Ryan Fox
- 3 Victor Perez
- 4 Min Woo Lee
- 5 Sami Valimaki
- 6 Robert MacIntyre
- 7 Alexander Bjork
- 8 Jorge Campillo
- 9 Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10 Ryo Hisatsune
Outside of the top 10, there are players still lurking with hopes of making a late dash, including Rasmus Hojgaard, Joost Luiten and Yannik Paul.
Who are the nearest challengers?
- 11 Joost Luiten
- 12 Yannik Paul
- 13 Marcel Siem
- 14 Matthieu Pavon
- 15 Rasmus Hojgaard
- 16 Jordan Smith
- 17 Romain Langasque
- 18 Sebastian Soderberg
- 19 Thriston Lawrence
- 20 Daniel Hillier
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
