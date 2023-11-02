Which DP World Tour Players Are In Line For PGA Tour Cards?

There are 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for the highest finishers on the Race To Dubai not already exempt, but who is in the mix to be the latest to head off to America from the DP World Tour?

Critics say it's just another sign of European golf becoming a feeder tour for the mighty PGA Tour, but those players involved in the race will see it as a potentially lucrative and career-changing opportunity awaiting across the Atlantic.

The DP World Tour has also recently revealed two new membership opportunities working the other way where PGA Tour players can play more regularly in Europe.

With just two events left on the DP World Tour schedule - but two big events in the Nedbank Golf Challenge followed by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship - there's everything still to play for.

In this, the first year of the scheme, whoever finishes No.1 in the standings for the 10 PGA Tour cards will be fully exempt for 2024 and also earn a spot in the Players Championship.

His recent victory at the Andalucia Masters put Adrian Meronk in pole position (pun intended) and the man to agonisingly miss out on the Ryder Cup now holds the narrowest of leads over Ryan Fox at the top of the list.

Frenchman Victor Perez and talented Australian Min Woo Lee are next in the standings and looking good to book their places on the PGA Tour.

Finland's Sami Valimaki is right up there now after winning in Qatar, while Robert MacIntyre is well placed in sixth spot as he looks to follow up making his Ryder Cup debut by claiming a PGA Tour card in what would be a dream season.

Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo are followed by former Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune.

The 10 players currently in PGA Tour cards places

1 Adrian Meronk

2 Ryan Fox

3 Victor Perez

4 Min Woo Lee

5 Sami Valimaki

6 Robert MacIntyre

7 Alexander Bjork

8 Jorge Campillo

9 Thorbjorn Olesen

10 Ryo Hisatsune

Outside of the top 10, there are players still lurking with hopes of making a late dash, including Rasmus Hojgaard, Joost Luiten and Yannik Paul.

Who are the nearest challengers?