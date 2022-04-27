Where Is The 2023 PGA Championship?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Next year will see the 105th PGA Championship, where the second Major of the year returns to the scene of three of its previous tournaments, Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The last time the venue hosted the PGA Championship was 2013 when Jason Dufner beat Jim Furyk by two strokes to win his first and – to date – only Major. The course’s link to the PGA Championship goes back significantly further than that, though. It first hosted the Major in 1980, when Jack Nicklaus dominated to win by seven strokes. It was also the host venue for the 2003 tournament when Shaun Micheel edged out Chad Campbell. The course has hosted other significant events, too, including the 1985 Ryder Cup and three US Opens, most recently in 1989.

The club was founded in 1901, but it wasn’t until 1921 that it moved to its current location. After initially being designed by Donald Ross, the East Course, where the tournament will take place, has seen several renovations, including from Robert Trent Jones, Sr in the 1960s, Tom Fazio in 1989 and 2003, and most recently, by Andrew Green in 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The aim of the latest renovation was to return the course to the characteristics of Ross’ original design. After redesigning all the green and bunkers and undertaking a sizable amount of tree reduction and pruning, holes four, six and 15 have changed the most. The overall result is a firm and fast course with relatively narrow fairways and spectacular views from every tee.

Offering real parkland golf, the course has enormous trees, elevation changes and just enough length to challenge anyone. Meanwhile, despite the recent changes, it retains its reputation as one of the most challenging courses around.

In keeping with the desire to return the design of the course to its origins, the club also places great importance on its history. Indeed, it’s on full display on its wall of champions in the clubhouse. Overall, then, there's an intangible quality to Oak Hill, too - the gravitas befitting of one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar.

PGA Championship Future Venues