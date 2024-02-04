What Is The PGA Tour's Plan For The Final Round Of The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Sunday's final round play at Pebble Beach is in the hands of Mother Nature, with high winds and rain set to hit California
On Saturday, Wyndham Clark produced one of the best rounds ever seen at Pebble Beach, with the US Open champion firing a 12-under round of 60 to jump to the top of the leaderboard.
However, although the American leads the event by one shot from Ludvig Aberg, attention has now turned to Mother Nature, with high winds and rain set to hit the Monterey Peninsula and put the finish of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in doubt.
Speaking to media following the conclusion of play on Saturday, Chief Referee of the PGA Tour, Gary Young, stated: "We're going to be in here at 5.00am tomorrow morning to assess what's going on. We have really high winds forecasted, it hasn't come down at all. He's talking about gusts in the 60s and even above that range, so sustained winds 35 to 40 miles per hour in the morning. So we're going to come in and we are going to make a decision on whether or not we're going to be able to start."
A post shared by AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam)
A photo posted by on
So, could there be a Monday finish at Pebble Beach? Well, according to Young, it is a possibility. "Right now we're scheduled to start at 7.45am. At 5.15am we're going to message the players and let them know whether or not there's going to be a delay to the tee times. If there is, then it's probably going to be a significant delay. We'll let them know. The next update will be at 9.30am. That realistically means we won't start before noon tomorrow and that will give us a little more time to see how things, if it continues to deteriorate, we would make a decision later.
"Obviously our regulations say we need to make every effort to play 72 holes, which includes playing on Monday. Right now that's our thinking. We would then probably, if we can't play tomorrow, we would come in first thing on Monday morning, do it again. We would not start play on Monday if we knew we couldn't finish the round on Monday.
"So the drop-dead time on that would mean we would have to start play on Monday by 10.15am at the latest in order to complete play. So the forecast right now on Monday is for showers in the morning, rain amounts are in the .2 to .4 inches in the morning. So again, we're already dealing with a very soggy golf course and at that point we're making the decision whether or not we think that the standards for professional golf are there."
Despite shooting the lowest round at Pebble Beach. Clark's round involved pick and place conditions, meaning his third round isn't, technically, a course record. However, if the tournament were to finish with 54-holes, he would pick up the trophy and a load of FedEx Cup points.
Revealing that if play does get underway on Sunday then no spectators would be present due to the high winds forecasted, Young remains hopeful play will resume, with the Chief Referee claiming that, if they need to, a Tuesday finish could happen in the most extreme circumstances.
"Our regulation states that we can't start play on Monday without knowing that we could finish play on Monday. If we did that and then, for some reason, weather rolled in on us that caused us to delay again, if more than half the field has finished play, then we would extend play into Tuesday. But we would need more than half of them to have completed their round on Monday."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Social Media Reacts To Tom Brady's Nightmare Pebble Beach Tee Shot
Tom Brady may be a seven-time Super Bowl winner but he proved he is human after all with a shot to forget off the tee
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reaffirms PGA Tour-PIF Stance After Call With Jordan Spieth
Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth appear to disagree on the potential deal with the Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
By Ben Fleming Published