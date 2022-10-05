Westwood On Why Tour Life Was 'Starting To Get A Bit Lonely'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lee Westwood has admitted that playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was becoming an isolating experience for him.

The 49-year-old LIV Golf player, who turned professional 29 years ago, explained that his huge experience was becoming a burden. He said: “I walk up and down the range the last few years, two, three years, whether it be a PGA Tour event or European Tour event, and I have to look at the names on the bags. I don't know 75 percent of the players out there. That was starting to get a bit lonely for me."

Westwood explained the reason life on Tour had become more lonely was because he lacked common ground with many of the younger players. He said: “It's one of the disadvantages of playing well into a ripe old age. My son would have more in common with most people on the range than I would. It's nice to be out with people like Ian and Henrik [Stenson] and Phil [Mickelson] and guys more my age.”

Along with fellow veterans Stenson and Mickelson, Westwood is appearing in LIV Golf’s Asian debut at Stonehill in Bangkok this week. However, it's another experienced LIV Golf player Westwood explained he’s particularly close to – 46-year-old Majesticks GC teammate Ian Poulter. He said: “I think we pretty much know all there is to know about each other now. This is my 29th year out here, and I think it's about 25 for Ian, and we've spent a lot of that time together. There's not a lot else to know. What you see is what you get here, I'm afraid.”

Westwood can still compete on the DP World Tour pending the outcome of a hearing set for next February to determine the eligibility of LIV Golf players. However, as with other LIV Golf players, he has been suspended by the PGA Tour ever since he first teed it up in the Saudi-backed Series.

This week, captain Westwood – along with teammate Poulter – will be hoping Majesticks GC can improve on the team’s finish of 10th in the LIV Golf Chicago tournament last time out.