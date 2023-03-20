Webb Simpson Confirms Long Time Caddie Has Joined Fellow PGA Tour Pro

Former World No.4 Webb Simpson has parted company with his caddie of over 12 years, Paul Tesori.

The 37-year-old confirmed the news in a statement, which reads: “After over twelve years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together.”

pic.twitter.com/ueJztrt6vjMarch 20, 2023 See more

The statement also revealed that Tesori has taken up an offer to caddie for World No.17 Cameron Young who, like Simpson, is a Wake Forest alumni. It said: “I am happy for the great opportunity Paul has in going to work with my fellow WF Demon Deacon and friend, Cameron Young.”

Simpson enjoyed a hugely successful spell working alongside Tesori, with the highlight being his sole Major win to date, the 2012 US Open among seven PGA Tour wins. However, the most recent of those victories came almost three years ago in the 2020 RBC Heritage, while he has slipped to World No.133.

Simpson has also endured an underwhelming start to 2023, with one top-10 finish in seven appearances – a tie for seventh in the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook. That tournament would prove to be the pair's last working together.

Nevertheless, Simpson’s statement didn’t dwell on his recent travails and instead drew on a partnership littered with highlights. It continued: “Our time together has been truly unforgettable – Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a Major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world."