Webb Simpson Confirms Long Time Caddie Has Joined Fellow PGA Tour Pro
The 2012 US Open winner has revealed he and caddie Paul Tesori have parted ways
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Former World No.4 Webb Simpson has parted company with his caddie of over 12 years, Paul Tesori.
The 37-year-old confirmed the news in a statement, which reads: “After over twelve years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together.”
pic.twitter.com/ueJztrt6vjMarch 20, 2023
The statement also revealed that Tesori has taken up an offer to caddie for World No.17 Cameron Young who, like Simpson, is a Wake Forest alumni. It said: “I am happy for the great opportunity Paul has in going to work with my fellow WF Demon Deacon and friend, Cameron Young.”
Simpson enjoyed a hugely successful spell working alongside Tesori, with the highlight being his sole Major win to date, the 2012 US Open among seven PGA Tour wins. However, the most recent of those victories came almost three years ago in the 2020 RBC Heritage, while he has slipped to World No.133.
Simpson has also endured an underwhelming start to 2023, with one top-10 finish in seven appearances – a tie for seventh in the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook. That tournament would prove to be the pair's last working together.
Nevertheless, Simpson’s statement didn’t dwell on his recent travails and instead drew on a partnership littered with highlights. It continued: “Our time together has been truly unforgettable – Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a Major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is in Austin, Texas, for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack give us his best WGC Dell Technologies Match Play picks.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Jonsson Workwear Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The DP World Tour stays in South Africa this week, as the Steyn City Club hosts the Jonsson Workwear Open. Find our betting tips below!
By Tom Jacobs • Published