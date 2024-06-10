Weather Forecast For 2024 US Open At Pinehurst No.2

The best players in the world will be feeling the heat at the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

The first two Majors of the year saw their fair share of challenging weather conditions, with the first round of the Masters at Augusta National getting delayed due to thunderstorms, while strong winds caused havoc for players in the second round.

The PGA Championship at Valhalla also suffered a couple of delays due to fog, while rain played a role throughout the week.

But the weather forecast for the US Open this week looks to be the brightest of the Major season so far, with temperatures getting hot and humid, and just a small chance of rain.

According to AccuWeather, temperatures could reach up to 94F (34C) in Pinehurst, North Carolina during tournament play.

With no more than seven miles-per-hour (11km/h) winds expected, heat on the course could get even higher for the players, with “real feel” temperatures reaching the high 90s.

There is also a small chance of showers, while the official PGA Tour weather forecast says that there is potential for scattered thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the general outlook for the week appears to be hot and dry, with not a lot of wind, which could lead to very firm conditions at the Major considered to be the toughest test for golfers every year.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the weather forecast (according to AccuWeather) for this week’s US Open:

2024 US Open Weather Forecast