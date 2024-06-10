Weather Forecast For 2024 US Open At Pinehurst No.2
The weather forecast for the US Open looks to be the best of the Majors so far this year, with temperatures reaching up to 94F and a low chance of rain
The best players in the world will be feeling the heat at the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No.2.
The first two Majors of the year saw their fair share of challenging weather conditions, with the first round of the Masters at Augusta National getting delayed due to thunderstorms, while strong winds caused havoc for players in the second round.
The PGA Championship at Valhalla also suffered a couple of delays due to fog, while rain played a role throughout the week.
But the weather forecast for the US Open this week looks to be the brightest of the Major season so far, with temperatures getting hot and humid, and just a small chance of rain.
According to AccuWeather, temperatures could reach up to 94F (34C) in Pinehurst, North Carolina during tournament play.
With no more than seven miles-per-hour (11km/h) winds expected, heat on the course could get even higher for the players, with “real feel” temperatures reaching the high 90s.
There is also a small chance of showers, while the official PGA Tour weather forecast says that there is potential for scattered thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But the general outlook for the week appears to be hot and dry, with not a lot of wind, which could lead to very firm conditions at the Major considered to be the toughest test for golfers every year.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the weather forecast (according to AccuWeather) for this week’s US Open:
2024 US Open Weather Forecast
- Thursday: Mostly sunny with some late clouds. Low: 64F, High: 88F. Chance of rain: 16 percent.
- Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68F, High: 91F. Chance of rain: 14 percent.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 66F, High: 93F. Chance of rain: 17 percent.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low: 68F, High: 90F. Chance of rain: 14 percent.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Charlie Woods At Pinehurst Helping Dad Tiger With US Open Preparation
Charlie Woods failed to qualify for the US Open, but he's at Pinehurst after all in his now regular role helping dad Tiger prepare for another Major
By Paul Higham Published
-
6 Reasons To Track Your Shots In 2024
One of the quickest ways to lower your scores is to track every shot that you hit. Here's why...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Charlie Woods At Pinehurst Helping Dad Tiger With US Open Preparation
Charlie Woods failed to qualify for the US Open, but he's at Pinehurst after all in his now regular role helping dad Tiger prepare for another Major
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Many Players Entered The 2024 US Open?
For just the third time ever the number of players entering the US Open eclipsed 10,000 as golfers flocked to try and achieve their dreams at Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adam Scott And Sergio Garcia Get Last-Gasp US Open Spots To Keep Remarkable Major Runs Going
Adam Scott got one of the last six spots at Pinehurst to extend his run to 92 consecutive Majors while Sergio Garcia made his 25th straight US Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rating The 13 LIV Golfers Playing In The US Open
There are 13 LIV Golf players teeing it up at the US Open, and we assess their chances of success at Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Secures Yet Another Big Payday Following Memorial Tournament Win
The caddie had already made an eye-catching amount of money in 2024, and that’s just been boosted by another six-figure sum following Scheffler’s win
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Robert MacIntyre Appoints New Full-Time Caddie Following RBC Canadian Open Victory With Dad On The Bag
The Scot has reportedly turned to Mike Burrow as his full-time caddie, who was also alongside him at both the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Memorial Tournament
The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event offers one of the most attractive payouts of the PGA Tour season, but how much will the winner’s caddie earn?
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Lambasts Commissioner Jay Monahan In Fiery Rant
Nate Lashley has told Golfweek's Adam Schupak that he thinks Monahan failed to stand up to the big names on the issue of limited fields in signature events
By Mike Hall Published