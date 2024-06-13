'We May Be Heading To That Path Sooner Rather Than Later' - Mike Whan Admits USGA Could Look To Pay Amateurs At The US Open

United States Golf Association CEO Mike Whan has suggested amateurs could be paid prize money at future US Opens - breaking away from the sport's long-standing tradition.

Historically, amateurs have not earned anything for making the cut at any professional event - including Majors - and do not receive the $10,000 bonus their peers do for simply making the US Open field, either.

Meanwhile, the pros who make the cut this week will compete for millions, with the US Open prize money for 2024 announced at a record-setting high on Wednesday.

There are 16 amateurs in the field at Pinehurst No.2 this year, with some securing their spot through a range of exemptions and others making it through qualifying.

Yet, an amateur cannot choose to turn pro midway through the championship if they are high up the leaderboard in order to claim payment. Amateurs must retain their status throughout the event, and can only officially turn pro once the tournament has drawn to a close.

Gordon Sargent is one of 16 amateurs in the 2024 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The debate around whether non-professionals should or should not receive a share of the winnings at golf tournaments is hardly a new one, but the 2021 introduction of NIL (Name, Image, And Likeness) for college stars has potentially played a part in ensuring a seismic shift in the sporting world.

NIL deals have not only allowed amateurs to earn money from sponsorships and endorsements now, but it may have also fast-tracked their ability to pick up checks if they make the cut at certain tournaments before turning pro.

Ahead of the US Open beginning, USGA CEO Whan was posed a question regarding the subject in which the journalist pointed out that the amount of money flooding into the game nowadays - helped by NIL - is so significant that it might make sense to look at paying amateurs for making the cut, especially at the US Open.

Whan responded: "Yeah, I think as the amateur -- we’ve tried to evolve NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) and amateur status, as the game has. We as the USGA kind of created a NIL and amateur status angle before the NCAA did, so golf was kind of ahead of that time.

"I’m not sure. You may be right. We may be heading to that path sooner rather than later."

Fred Perpall (left), Mike What (centre), and John Bodenhamer at the USGA press conference ahead of the 2023 US Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, one player who is not in favor of non-professionals being eligible for prize money is Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old who won the 2024 American Express on the PGA Tour as an amateur in January and was forced to pass up on collecting a check for $1.5 million.

The former Alabama sophomore held off Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas to land a remarkable victory at PGA West, going on to turn pro in the subsequent days.

A matter of months on from his amateur and college career ending, the two-time US Open competitor was asked whether his mind had been changed following his experience and if those with a small 'a' in brackets next to their name should be able to collect prize money, even if it's only at Major championships.

Nick Dunlap (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before his third crack at a US Open, Dunlap said: "No, I honestly don’t think so. I think there should be maybe some kind of end of the week to help out with some of the expenses maybe.

"Weeks like this are expensive, especially at Augusta. It does kind of suck that you can’t make any money, so you’re kind of out of whether it’s five, 10, 15, 20 grand, whatever it is. Some kind of help at the end of the week would be nice.

"I think teeing it up with an A next to your name, you know you’re not going to be paid, which is a little bit unfortunate. I wish we could, now saying that after AMEX. Like I said, you know you can’t get paid. [But], end of the week would be nice to get something back."